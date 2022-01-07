Piers Morgan has spoken out following a tabloid report concerning the arrest of an online troll for ‘making death threats’.

Ex GMB host Piers, 56, issued a warning on social media as he shared Friday’s front page of The Sun.

He told his followers on both Twitter and Instagram: “Cowardly threats have consequences.”

What happened with Piers Morgan and death threats?

According to The Sun, police officers have been investigating “chilling messages” sent to Piers and his eldest son Spencer for six months.

A male suspect is believed to have been arrested under the Malicious Communications Act.

The tabloid reports the alleged troll was arrested on suspicion of sending death threats on August 3.

However, the suspect has been released on bail.

Furthermore, The Sun reports a decision over whether he will be charged has not yet been made.

How has Piers Morgan reacted?

According to The Sun, Piers reacted to the alleged threats by installing a panic button by his bed.

He told the news outlet: “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not. There has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted.

Cowardly threats have consequences.

“That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously.”

Echoing words attributed to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy which have subsequently become a meme, Spencer commented on his dad’s Insta: “Chat [blank] get banged up.”

‘This isn’t a threat Piers, it’s a promise’

The Sun reports messages sent to Piers said he was a “marked man”.

Spencer, 28, was also targeted.

One message to Piers read: “Your [sic] a marked man. Calling the police, big tech or beefing up your security isn’t going to stop us getting to you, this isn’t a threat Piers, it’s a promise. Your [sic] getting killed.”

‘A deterrent to other online abusers’

A source told the tabloid the matter is a “point of principle” for Piers.

They said: “A troll sent an unbelievably vile and graphic message to both Piers and Spencer, pledging to kill.”

The source added: “Piers hopes this evil troll ends up in prison where he belongs.

“Hopefully it’ll also act as a deterrent to other online abusers.”

