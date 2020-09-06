Piers Morgan has made another dig at Denise Welch after they clashed over her comments about COVID-19.

The GMB presenter and Loose Women star got into a Twitter row on Friday (September 4) after she argued that the media and government have overreacted to the virus.

However, Piers publicly slammed Denise’s beliefs as “dumb, deluded and dangerous”.

Piers Morgan branded Denise Welch a “deluded D-list celebrity” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, Piers has taken another swipe at Denise as he branded her a “deluded D-list celebrity”.

What did Piers Morgan say to Denise Welch?

Piers was replying to medical researcher Jeremy Farrar’s tweet about the transmission of the virus.

Jeremy’s tweet read: “Number of patients needing intensive care for Covid-19 in France rising.

You can either listen to deluded D-list celebrities like Denise Welch about coronavirus, or this guy who is one of the most brilliant medical/scientific minds in the world. I suggest the latter.

👇 https://t.co/eachPRDoPS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2020

“Extraordinary difficult to have increasing community transmission among the young & less at risk.

“And for that to not lead to increased transmission & illness in more vulnerable people.”

Piers replied: “You can either listen to deluded D-list celebrities like Denise Welch about coronavirus.

“Or this guy who is one of the most brilliant medical/scientific minds in the world. I suggest the latter.”

What happened between Piers Morgan and Denise Welch?

Denise made her comments on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Piers and Denise’s row broke out last week following her appearance on This Morning.

The actress claimed the media and Government have been “scaremongering” and leaving many vulnerable.

She said: “I noticed I didn’t see the other day when the news starts, bong!, nobody died in the UK because of corona-related illness.

“No, what we have is – bong! – ‘fears rise as spikes reach 1,075 a day’.

“If you’re going to frighten us with how many people are dying every day…

“…please enlighten us and tell us how things have improved.”

Piers Morgan called Denise’s commnents “dumb, deluded and dangerous” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers then tweeted: “Dumb, deluded & dangerous Covid-deniers like Denise Welch need to stop being given airtime.”

Dumb, deluded & dangerous Covid-deniers like Denise Welch need to stop being given airtime.

He added that her “idiotic, ill-informed ramblings” will “cost lives by persuading people to think the virus isn’t a threat”.

Please ask Mr Morgan to show me one tweet, one interview where I have denied Covid? He doesn’t want to be telling complete and utter lies with such a huge following. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/lyJ83BSWZ4 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 4, 2020

However, Denise hit back: “Please ask Mr Morgan to show me one tweet, one interview where I have denied Covid?

“He doesn’t want to be telling complete and utter lies with such a huge following. Seriously.”

