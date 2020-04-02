Where is Piers Morgan today? After Good Morning Britain host blasts Boris Johnson over coronavirus actions

TV legend Piers Morgan is missing from Good Morning Britain this morning.

The vocal broadcaster is usually on our screens taking the government to task over coronarvirus measures.

However, today's show is hosted by Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.

Last night the host hit out at Boris Johnson in a passionate attack.

He accused the PM of "meaningless blather" and urged Boris to "Lock the country down properly & massively increase testing - before it's too late."

Those tuning in at home have been missing Piers Morgan.

One said: "Piers is needed Thurs & Fris mornings too please #GMB #covid19UK #StayAtHome"

Don't worry nothing has happened to Piers!

The journalist usually takes a break from hosting Good Morning Britain on Thursday and Friday, due to other commitments.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as he'll be back on Monday.

For those missing the outspoken journalist, his opinions on COVID-19 can be found on Twitter.

Last night, Piers Morgan blasted the PM over his coronavirus measures.

More meaningless blather.

We need hard action, Prime Minister - not more broken promises of 'ramping up'.

Lock the country down properly & massively increase testing - before it's too late. https://t.co/bl6OYUoMd5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 1, 2020

"Broken promises"

Boris Johnson issued a video message as he is still isolating due to contracting the virus himself.

The Prime Minister urged: "I am absolutely confident that we will beat it together and we will do it by staying at home, protecting our NHS and saving lives."

Piers was not satisfied with this and condemned the video: "More meaningless blather.We need hard action, Prime Minister - not more broken promises of 'ramping up'."

"Lock the country down properly & massively increase testing - before it's too late."

Many Twitter users shared these sentiments.

One agreed: "WORST. UPDATE. EVER. SHAMEFUL."

The TV presenter has won a legion fans due to his determined stance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another fan said: "Well done @piersmorgan we need more testing! I don't want to lose loved ones to this and you taking these people on is a must! Never ever thought I'd agree with you but I agree with everything you say on this."

Piers also slammed the PM's appearance, saying he did not "look well."

He took aim at the UK government and accused them of : "floundering in a sea of rhetorical bullsh*t spewed by mediocre ministers just as the Coronavirus bomb is exploding."

Finally, the star shared the front page of Boris's old paper The Telegraph, criticising the PM for not answering questions.

‘Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.’



More information 👉 https://t.co/7CsPocOvg7 pic.twitter.com/3qknGuVuNr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 1, 2020

Death toll rises

This comes as, the family of Britain's youngest coronavirus victim urge the public to "stay at home."

Latest figures show 2,352 virus patients have died in hospital in the UK, as of Tuesday evening.

The death has risen dramatically, with 563 dying from COVID-19 in one day.

Boris Johnson has promised to increase testing and stressed that this is the "way through" the pandemic.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

