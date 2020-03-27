Piers Morgan offers to step in for Boris Johnson after coronavirus diagnosis

Piers Morgan has offered to step in for Boris Johnson after he tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, March 27, the Prime Minister confirmed he has the deadly bug and is self-isolating.

Even though Boris vowed to "continue to lead the government’s response", Piers has said he's "ready to serve".

Piers Morgan has offered to step in for Boris Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Boris Johnson has coronavirus - prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Piers shared a photo of himself and his Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid outside Downing Street to Twitter.

He wrote: "I’m ready to serve."

Susanna replied: "I don’t look quite so sure..."

Piers also expressed concerns over Boris still continuing to lead the government's response to the virus.

He wrote on Twitter: "If Boris has a #Coronavirus fever, as he says, then he surely shouldn’t still be trying to run the country?

"Too many huge, crucial decisions to be made for someone who may be feeling very rough to be at the helm.

H e surely shouldn’t still be trying to run the country?

"Who is the designated survivor PM - [Dominic] Raab? [Rishi] Sunak? [Michael] Gove?"

It comes after Boris confirmed he has tested positive for the bug after showing mild symptoms.

What did he say?

He said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

"Together we will beat this."

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus.

Clarence House announced the news as Charles, 71, and wife Camilla, 72, self-isolate at Balmoral in Scotland.

Clarence House statement on Prince Charles

The statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.

"He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Prince Charles has coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Boris Johnson coronavirus warning: 'Stay home or face fines and police enforcement'

Camilla tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, The Queen, 93, is self-isolating at Windsor Castle and remains in "good health", Buckingham Palace said.

Should Piers step in for Boris? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.