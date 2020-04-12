Furious Piers Morgan blasts 'uninformed' Health Secretary for 'not knowing NHS worker death toll'

Piers Morgan has slammed Health Secretary Matt Hancock and accused him of not knowing the true NHS worker death toll in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, took to Twitter to blast Mr Hancock following today's COVID-19 press conference.

Piers Morgan has hit out at the Health Secretary on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan shares emotional message as Kate Garraway’s husband continues coronavirus fight in ICU

In a series of tweets, Piers called out the Health Secretary for being "uninformed" on vital information.

What did Piers say?

His first read: "Wow - the Health Secretary doesn't know how many NHS staff have died in this crisis???!! This is shameful. You should be informed of every single one @MattHancock and know the exact number every time you're asked at these briefings."

Genuinely can't believe what I just witnessed.

Another said: "The Health Secretary @MattHancock cares so much about our NHS heroes that he doesn't bother to find out how many of them have died fighting coronavirus before leading the Govt daily press briefing. Genuinely can't believe what I just witnessed."

Piers later added: "It's 31, @MattHancock - that's the number of NHS workers who have currently died as a result of coronavirus. Why do I know that but you don't?"

The GMB host has been extremely vocal online (Credit: ITV)

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt led the Downing Street press conference alongside Professor Yvonne Doyle from Public Health England today (April 12).

And it appears some Twitter users agreed with Piers.

Others appeared to agree with Piers

Backing the TV host, one wrote: "No he is right... [he] should know how many of his people have died. Disgrace."

Another added: "He actually sounded bored during that press conference, terrible performance."

Wow - the Health Secretary doesn’t know how many NHS staff have died in this crisis???!!

This is shameful.

You should be informed of every single one @MattHancock & know the exact number every time you’re asked at these briefings. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 12, 2020

The Health Secretary @MattHancock cares so much about our NHS heroes that he doesn’t bother to find out how many of them have died fighting Coronavirus before leading the Govt daily press briefing..

Genuinely can’t believe what I just witnessed. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 12, 2020

It’s 31, @MattHancock - that’s the number of NHS workers who have currently died as a result of Coronavirus. Why do I know that but you don’t? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 12, 2020

Piers hasn't been afraid to voice his opinions on the ongoing pandemic to date.

He recently let rip at a cyclist who broke social distancing rules during a live GMB interview with Health Minister Edward Argar.

Read more: Piers Morgan attacks trolls targeting Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is taken to intensive care

The TV host ranted the cyclist was a "complete moron" as he got close to the government worker.

He said: "It's morons like that who are literally costing lives. I just want to say how sorry I am that idiot did that to you during this interview."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDaiyFix and let us know what you think of this story.