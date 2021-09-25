Piers Morgan became the butt of the joke on Twitter after he labelled Declan Donnelly “smug” and “insufferable”.

The ex-Good Morning Britain anchor’s jovial comments came after he played Dec at a golf tournament.

And lost.

Piers Morgan made a joke at Dec’s expense on Twitter which backfired (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers Morgan say about Dec on Twitter?

Posting a picture of the two together, Piers was pictured scowling as Dec held aloft a shiny silver cup while giving a thumbs up.

In a nod to Dec and partner Ant McPartlin beating Piers to the Best Presenter gong at the recent National Television Awards, Piers said: “Everywhere I bloody go, up they pop with silverware in their hands & those insufferable smug grins.”

He added: “So ‘nice’ to catch up Declan, and many congrats on winning YOUR OWN COMPETITION.”

“And your smile has never been smug?” asked one Piers follower.

Dec and his army of fans were quick to respond (Credit: Splash News)

What did Dec say?

Dec was quick to fire back though, promoting a barrage of jokes, almost all of which were made at Piers’ expense.

Adding two crying with laughter emojis, Dec said: “I love it when you’re angry.”

“So do we!” laughed one Dec fan on Twitter.

Others took to the social media site to comment on what Piers was wearing.

And some joked about the UK power crisis and asked if Piers had “got dressed in the dark”.

In the picture, Piers is seen wearing a baseball cap which some said looked a little on the small side.

He teamed it with a black polo shirt and bright blue shorts.

And when we say bright, we mean bright!

😂 I love it when you’re angry 😂 D https://t.co/fV5OSeb5Cg — antanddec (@antanddec) September 24, 2021

So did Piers Morgan get dressed in the dark?

Well, we can neither confirm or deny the rumours, but his followers seem to think so!

“Early start??” asked one follower. “Get dressed in the dark Piers??? Always check the mirror before leaving,” they advised.

Another said wife Celia Walden needed to step in.

“You need to get the wife to dress you in future,” they joked.

“I know there are power supply issues but you don’t have to get dressed in the dark surely?” another laughed.

Of course, Piers has had the last laugh after signing a new TV contract that’ll see him on screens across the world.

