Piers Morgan apologises to Susanna Reid after blunder on GMB

TV's Piers Morgan apologised to Susanna Reid after reading out her autocue lines on Good Morning Britain.

During Wednesday's show, Piers welcomed viewers back to the programme following a break before realising he had made a mistake.

He said: "Well, good morning..." as Susanna went to speak as well.

Susanna said: "Good morning, Britain."

Piers apologises

Piers added: "I'm so sorry," to which Susanna said: "That's quite alright."

Explaining his gaffe, Piers said: "I saw the word Susanna and thought, 'oh, I'll just read it.'"

Susanna then appeared to poke fun at her clash with Edwina Currie on yesterday's show (May 12).

She added: "Just common sense isn't it? Just common sense."

During her interview with former politician Edwina, Susanna mocked the government's new lockdown rules.

I saw the word Susanna and thought, 'oh, I'll just read it.'

She said: "So I can be on the common two metres away from lots of people I don’t know but I’m not allowed to know more than one of those people.

"If I see someone else that I know I have to move away from them to other people I don’t know."

Edwina exclaimed: "You've got it!"

Susanna replied: "Brilliant. That's total common sense! As long as I go home and wash my hands, everything is absolutely fine."

Meanwhile, Edwina also accused Susanna of not reading the government's 50-page plan to tackle the coronavirus.

Susanna said: "Why do I have to limit it to just one person? If I can be in a studio with lots of people, couldn't I be out in the common with lots of people?"

However, Edwina said: "Well Susanna, the way you’ve put that question suggests to me you haven’t actually read the government's 50 page plan..."

Susanna hits back

Susanna cut in: "Can I just put you right? Because I have read every word of the government’s 50 page plan."

