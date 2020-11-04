News

Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly slam Amanda Knox over ‘disgusting’ election tweet

Amanda was famously acquitted of killing British student Meredith Kercher

By Rebecca Calderwood
Amanda Knox has come under fire by Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly after poking fun at her Italian prison stint.

The 33-year-old, who was locked up for nearly four years after being convicted of killing of British student Meredith Kercher, took to Twitter today to voice her opinion on the current US election.

In 2015, Knox was definitively acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.

In the tweet, Amanda likened the possibility of Donald Trump remaining in power to her time behind bars.

Amanda Knox was criticised by Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “Whatever happens, the next four years can’t be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?”

The tongue-in-cheek comment clearly didn’t go down well with some.

Amanda Knox leaves Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly furious

Sharing the tweet with his 7.6million followers, Piers, 55, wrote: “I can think of a 21-year-old British girl named Meredith Kercher who had a far worse time than you in Italy. Remember her?

“How dare you make a joke of it.. you disgusting piece of work.”

Lorraine, 60, added: “Shame on you.”

Meanwhile, Amanda’s post was met to plenty of criticism from others.

One commented: “Not the most appropriate comment considering a young woman, Meredith lost her life so in context she came off worse… I would also suggest removing this insensitive tweet for the sake of Meredith’s family.”

A second said: “Surely this isn’t real is it??? Is she trying to be funny? Whatever it is it’s in very bad taste!”

piers morgan
Piers called Amanda a ‘disgusting piece of work’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Who else has Piers clashed with?

Amanda certainly isn’t the first person Piers has clashed with over the US election.

Earlier today (November 4), the controversial host went head to head with Nigel Farage live on Good Morning Britain.

The pair were discussing the US election when the Brexit Party leader took issue with Piers’ comments about the President.

During the show, Piers mentioned Trump’s suggestions about injecting coronavirus patients with “disinfectant” to treat the virus.

Lorraine was far from impressed with the tweet (Credit: ITV)

Despite playing the clip to Farage, the politician was having none of it.

Mr Farage said: “Grow up, stop being fake news. He never said bleach. Utter, utter rubbish.”

After that, Piers asked: “Sorry Nigel, have I made that up?”

Farage said: “Yes. You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach, you know you are. It’s just rubbish.”

