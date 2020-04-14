Piers Morgan 'not filled with confidence' as wife gives him haircut at home

TV's Piers Morgan has been given a haircut at home from his wife Celia Walden during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Good Morning Britain presenter joined thousands of celebrities giving themselves or getting their partners to give them a trim.

Piers, 55, shared a photo to Instagram on Monday (April 13) showing Celia cutting his hair.

The picture shows Piers sitting in front of a mirror with a towel wrapped around his neck and shoulders.

Celia is seen standing behind him while holding a piece of his hair.

What did Piers say?

Piers captioned the post: "The words 'Don’t worry, I’ve watched a YouTube video....'do not fill me with confidence."

Fans were amused by the post and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Celia Walden joked she shaved her initials into Piers' head (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: "Can’t wait to see you tomorrow morning Piers," followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another urged Piers to shave his head, writing: "Surely it needs to be a skin head!! Follow the trend Piers."

A third commented: "I can’t wait for the result."

One added: "Please just get it all shaved off."

Celia shared the same photo to her Instagram alongside a hilarious caption.

What did she say?

She wrote: "I don’t know what’s funnier: that he believed me when I said I could cut hair - or that I just shaved my initials into the back of his head."

Piers' fans urged him to shave his head (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the weekend, fans defended Piers after he shared a photo of him and Celia enjoying their daily exercise in a park.

Piers captioned the post: "Strong park exercise look by the missus today."

What did fans say?

However, some people have said Piers should be staying at home despite being entitled to one form of exercise a day.

One person said: "Not much isolation going on there! Pretty hypocritical of you all."

Another wrote: "Erm, self-isolation. Stay at home. Practice what you preach."

But many pointed out that everyone is allowed a form of exercise each day and insisted Piers is social distancing.

One commented: "You can still exercise, as long as you are practicing social distancing.

"There is no-one around in this photo so he is absolutely practising what he preaches."

