Piers Morgan has accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of “perpetrating” a “malicious” campaign to “trash” the royal family.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter has been vocal about the couple’s recent Oprah interview in which they made some explosive claims about the Monarchy.

Now, the star has told his followers that it’s “time to stand up for our Queen”.

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Taking to Instagram, the star said: “There’s a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain…

“…our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists.”

He added: “It’s disgusting. Time to stand up for our Queen.”

During the Oprah chat, Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born.

The Palace issued a statement on the claims, saying they would be taken “very seriously” and “addressed by the family privately”.

Last week, Prince William broke his silence on the interview and insisted the royal family is “very much not racist”.

Meanwhile, last week, Piers quit GMB after sparking a backlash for his comments on Meghan and Harry’s Oprah tell-all.

Reports claim the couple complained to TV watchdog Ofcom about Piers’ remarks.

Meanwhile, following his departure, Piers stood by his comments and said he didn’t believe a word Meghan said.

He said on social media: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, that’s OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.”

In addition, he added: “Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

