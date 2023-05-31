ITV ‘house of cards collapsing’ amidst more shock allegations in Schofield affair

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, his lover was reportedly “paid off by ITV” after their fling ended.

Phillip, 61, resigned from the broadcaster completely last weekend after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a young employee on This Morning.

And while Phillip has insisted their fling is now over – the scandal has left the showbiz world reeling. But now, it appears that more details have come to light about their relationship.

Phillip Schofield news

On Friday, Phillip confirmed he had parted ways with his management and ITV, while confessing to a fling with a younger member of staff. The news of Phillip’s affair, and ultimate exit from ITV, has got plenty of people talking.

Phillip’s co-star for over a decade, Holly Willoughby, admitted she was “hurt” by Phillip’s “lie”. Meanwhile Eamonn Holmes has accused four senior bosses at the network of knowing about their presenter’s antics.

And now, in another bombshell claim, insiders at ITV have said Phillip’s lover was allegedly given a payment by ITV at the end of his fling with him – but the broadcaster has refused to comment on this.

Phillip Schofield lover ‘paid off’ by ITV

According to ITV insiders, Phillip’s lover was apparently paid off by bosses once things were over between him and their TV star. The unnamed man, who Phillip is reported to have met when he was 15, was moved to work on Loose Women from This Morning once the romance ended.

What’s more, one source claimed that someone in a senior position over at ITV knew about the payment. This was because it needed “people of some seniority” to sign it off.

The insider told MailOnline: “There have been numerous pay-offs at ITV and they have always had to be arranged and sanctioned by people of some seniority.”

Another source added: “This is unravelling fast and there is no evidence to suggest it will come to an end any time soon.

“There are a lot of people out there who feel wronged by ITV and they now have the confidence to have their say. The house of cards appears to be collapsing, it is anybody’s guess where this ends now.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to ITV for comment.

Former This Morning model star out

It comes after a former This Morning model made a dig at Phillip and Holly. The model has taken part in many fashion segments on the show over the years. She spoke out about the co-hosts’ alleged “air of importance” and called their behaviour “shocking”.

In a video posted to TikTok, Harpreet Bedi-Joseph claimed: “I used to model on a regular basis on This Morning.”

To support this, she followed up with a slideshow of photos of her on the show. These included snaps with Phil and Holly themselves. As well as Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

“Phillip and Holly – they’re not really nice in real life,” she revealed. She then claimed: “It’s all an act for the screen, what you see.”

