Phillip Schofield's new How To Spend It Well On Holiday show shelved due to coronavirus fears

Phillips Schofield's travel show How To Spend It Well On Holiday was pulled from ITV schedules due to coronavirus fears.

As the disease continues to scupper travel plans, Phil and Lucy Versamy's holiday programme was replaced in Thursday's listings by Griff's Great Australian Adventure.

Phillip's travel show How To Spend It Will On Holiday has been pulled from ITV schedules (Credit: SpashNews.com)

The decision comes after the new James Bond film No Time To Die had its release date moved to November as fears about the spread of coronavirus grow.

Phillip's show, which encourages Brits to make the most of the their budget when on holiday, will hopefully air at a later date.

More and more people are delaying holiday plans as cases of coronavirus continue to rise around the world.

So far, the disease has infected more than 96,000 people with 3,348 deaths worldwide and figures continue to rise daily.

The premiere of the new James Bond film, as well as promotional tours in China, South Korea and Japan, has been scrapped as talk about banning mass gatherings and large events, such as film premieres, increases.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, recently said: "It is almost certain there will be more cases, probably a lot of cases, and we would expect some deaths.

"It's when it's going from person to person to person and then we pick it up - that's what we mean by community transmission.

"It is likely that will be happening, if not now, but soon. I think it's likely to be happening at the moment, not definite."

Tourists wear masks in London as fears about coronavirus grow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yesterday, the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust confirmed the first UK death from coronavirus.

A statement from the trust read: "Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

People are now being urged to take a number of steps to help prevent the spread of the disease, including washing their hands regularly and for as long as it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

Similarly, people are being urged to use contactless cards instead of cash when paying for goods, as the latter offers a risk of infection.

