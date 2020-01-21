Rochelle Humes breaks her silence on reports Phillip Schofield caused ‘toxic atmosphere’ at This Morning

After reports of a "toxic atmosphere" and feuding behind the scenes on This Morning, Rochelle Humes has spoken out in defence of her co-host Phillip Schofield.
Last year, it was reported that Phillip had become embroiled in a series of feuds with his co-hosts – including Holly Willoughby.
It was claimed that Loose Women star Ruth Langsford – who hosts This Morning on a Friday with her husband Eamonn Holmes – put in an official complaint about the silver fox.
ITV bosses rubbished the reports and told ED! they were "untrue".
Now Rochelle – who presented the show alongside Phillip while Holly Willoughby hosted I'm A Celebrity – has broken her silence on the rumours.
Read more: Michelle Keegan worries she'll be "pressured into having a baby" after quitting Our Girl
Speaking to New!, Rochelle said the reports of a rift between Phil and the This Morning family were "silly".
I owe a lot of what I learnt to that guy. He held my hand and supported me through the whole thing.
She said: "It’s so silly. I don’t understand where it’s coming from. I speak as I find and I’ve honestly had such a lovely time there."
She continued: "When Holly was in the jungle and I was filling in for three months with Phil, I owe a lot of what I learnt to that guy. He held my hand and supported me through the whole thing."
Read more: The Queen's grandson raises eyebrows by selling milk in Chinese TV advert
Rochelle added that the TV veteran was "so nice" to her.
She revealed: "He was such a generous host and was so nice to me. I’ll always be in debt to him over that."
Rochelle – whose sister Sophie Piper is currently on screen in Love Island – presents a regular fashion slot on This Morning.
Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.