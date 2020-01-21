The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Phillip Schofield

Rochelle Humes breaks her silence on reports Phillip Schofield caused ‘toxic atmosphere’ at This Morning

She presented the show alongside him for three months

By Nancy Brown

After reports of a "toxic atmosphere" and feuding behind the scenes on This Morning, Rochelle Humes has spoken out in defence of her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Last year, it was reported that Phillip had become embroiled in a series of feuds with his co-hosts – including Holly Willoughby.

It was claimed that Loose Women star Ruth Langsford – who hosts This Morning on a Friday with her husband Eamonn Holmes – put in an official complaint about the silver fox.

Rochelle said Phillip was "so nice" to her when she presented the show alongside him (Credit: ITV)

ITV bosses rubbished the reports and told ED! they were "untrue".

Now Rochelle – who presented the show alongside Phillip while Holly Willoughby hosted I'm A Celebrity – has broken her silence on the rumours.

Speaking to New!, Rochelle said the reports of a rift between Phil and the This Morning family were "silly".

I owe a lot of what I learnt to that guy. He held my hand and supported me through the whole thing.

She said: "It’s so silly. I don’t understand where it’s coming from. I speak as I find and I’ve honestly had such a lovely time there."

Rochelle called reports of a rift behind the scenes at This Morning "so silly" (Credit: Splash News)

She continued: "When Holly was in the jungle and I was filling in for three months with Phil, I owe a lot of what I learnt to that guy. He held my hand and supported me through the whole thing."

Rochelle added that the TV veteran was "so nice" to her.

She revealed: "He was such a generous host and was so nice to me. I’ll always be in debt to him over that."

Rochelle said Phil was a "generous" co-host (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle – whose sister Sophie Piper is currently on screen in Love Island – presents a regular fashion slot on This Morning.

