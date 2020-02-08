Phillip Schofield's mother-in-law gives him 'total' support after he reveals he's gay

The mother-in-law of Phillip Schofield has give the TV presenter her backing after he came out as gay.

The 57-year-old became emotional during Friday's episode of This Morning as he paid loving tributes to his wife Stephanie and two daughters as he discussed his sexuality.

But he also hailed both his and Steph's families for supporting them in an Instagram post ahead of his surprise Friday TV appearance on the ITV flagship show as he admitted there had been "heartbreaking conversations at home”.

Phillip said: "My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

Stephanie and Phillip have been married for 27 years (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

"Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

He also said had been "stunned" by his wider family's support - before imploring everyone to "please be kind, especially to my family."

We are just totally supportive of him.

He reflected: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul that I have ever met.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging and words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

"Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.”

Phillip went on to reveal during his chat with colleague Holly Willoughby that his own 83-year-old mother's reaction echoed that of his wife and daughters, who "jumped up and gave me a big long hug".

He continued: "It was the same with my mum. My mum is watching this today. She's been on the phone this morning, saying 'hope you're okay'."

Phillip added: "I went down to see her, she's down in Cornwall, and I went down to see her. And I told her and she said, 'oh, okay, well, I don't care' - and that's the same with everyone."

And it seems Stephanie’s mother Gillian Lowe, 85, has also thrown her support behind her TV son-in-law.

Speaking at her home in Berkshire to MailOnline, she reportedly said both she and Stephanie’s father John are backing Phillip 100%.

"We are just totally supportive of him,” she is reported to have said.

Last night, Phillip thanked fans via his Instagram Stories account, telling them: "You will never know how important your support has been today."

