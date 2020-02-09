Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie 'won’t divorce him until he’s found love again'

Stephanie Lowe, the wife of This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, has no plans to divorce him after his coming out, it has been reported.

The Sunday Mirror claims Steph - who has been married to Phillip for nearly 27 years and has two grown-up daughters with him - does not wish to pursue a multi-million pound divorce.

An unnamed insider is quoted as telling the tabloid that she "isn’t bitter" about him revealing he is gay.

"She isn’t the type to be spiteful by dragging him into court," the source is reported to have said.

"She’s saying she’ll stick with him until he’s settled and happy in a new relationship, and then they’ll talk about an amicable split deal."

According to the tabloid, telly veteran Phil is worth is an estimated £8million.

We've had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage.

Phillip, 57, seemed to rule out another relationship when he revealed his sexuality on Friday.

But while it is claimed telly colleagues understood his being gay was an 'open secret', the Sunday Mirror also reports plans to come out were only made with TV chiefs the day before.

A source is quoted as reflecting: "He was clearly under huge stress. We’re all pleased for him."

ED! has approached a representative for Phillip for comment.

It was also reported earlier today that Stephanie has broken her silence on the matter.

"We've had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage," she told The Sun on Sunday.

The newspaper also reported Phillip - who admitted that he knew he was gay when he got married - had contemplated taking his own life while keeping his sexuality a secret.

He said : "There is no doubt living with this kind of secret can take people to the darkest of places.

"And there is no question for me it got very dark, because it felt hopeless. There is no question, in those moments, when I couldn’t see a way forward, it was Steph and my girls - through their strength - who hauled me back.

"But I understand completely why so many men and women in this country get to the point of suicide.

"I had Steph and I had my girls and I don’t think I could have left them like that. But if I hadn’t have had their support, then who knows?”

