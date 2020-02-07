Phillip Schofield thanks fans for their support after revealing he is gay

Phillip Schofield has addressed his fans after an emotional day that saw him reveal he is gay.

The ITV star posted a message to Instagram tonight to thanks his followers for their love and support.

Sharing a message to Instagram stories, the 57-year-old wrote:"You will never know how important your support has been today.

"I've read as much as I can. Please, please, no matter your age or your thoughts, talk to someone.

"Don't let your head beat you and hopefully you'll find out that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding."

This morning Phillip declared on Instagram that he was gay, in a length and heartfelt statement.

He wrote: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

"With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.

"I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close; they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

"Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.

"Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family.

"Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, their instant acceptance and support.

"Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.

"My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.

"At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

"Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine.

"This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.

"Please be kind, especially to my family."

Shortly afterwards, he made an unexpected appearance on his show This Morning alongside friend and co-star Holly Willoughby and gave an interview about his decision to come out.