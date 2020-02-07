Phillip Schofield breaks down as he reveals family's reaction to him coming out as gay

TV favourite Phillip Schofield paid loving tributes to his wife Stephanie and two daughters as he discussed coming out as gay on This Morning earlier today.

The 57-year-old telly host hailed both his and Steph's families for supporting them - but saved his fondest words for his wife and grown-up children Molly and Ruby.

At one point his voice cracked slightly and he held a shaking hand to his mouth. But an overwhelmed Phillip never stopped praising them for their strength and support.

Writing on Instagram ahead of his appearance on the daytime TV show, Phillip made it clear his immediate family are his rock.

Phillip spoke movingly with his colleague and friend Holly (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

"You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years," he wrote.

"With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

We'll always be a family. Always, us four, is what we call ourselves.

Admitting there had been "heartbreaking conversations at home", Phillip continued: "My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

'There have been some very dark moments' (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Adding his "pain and confusion... only comes from the hurt I am causing for my family", the Dancing On Ice presenter also noted he had been "stunned" by his wider family's support - before imploring everyone to "please be kind, especially to my family."

He reflected: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul that I have ever met.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging and words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

'My girls have been astonishing' (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

"Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.’

But it was during his TV chat with Holly Willoughby while discussing his daughters' reactions that Phillip momentarily broke down.

Both Molly, 26, and Ruby, 24, who have tens of thousands of followers each on social media, currently have their Instagram accounts locked on a private setting.

It has also been over three months since either tweeted, although Ruby has 'Liked' tweets as recently as the end of January.

'We've gone through this together' (Credit: ITV)

Phillip. who insisted he has "never had any secrets" from his wife but acknowledges the situation is a "tough" one made it clear he understood the effect his sexuality has on Steph, Ruby and Molly.

"I am very, very aware - there's no question that it causes pain and it causes upset," he told Holly.

He added: "We've gone through this together. We've been honest and open."

Phillip also went on to emphasise his feelings for Steph are beyond words.

"I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman," he said.

"She's amazing. She's incredible. I've never in my life... there is no one in my life who would have supported me the way - as a wife - the way she has supported me. She’s astonishing, literally astonishing."

But when Holly asked about speaking with his daughters, Phil became emotional.

He said: "It wasn’t easy but they were… they are so amazing in their love and support.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"I sat them down and I told them, and they jumped up and gave me a big hug and then they hugged Steph and they said:'It’s ok'."

Phillip - who has ruled out the possibility of a future relationship - also vowed to dedicate himself to Steph, Molly and Ruby.

"We’ll always be a family. Always, us four, is what we call ourselves," he said.

