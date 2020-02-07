Holly Willoughby sends message of support to Phillip Schofield after he comes out

Holly Willoughby has posted a message of support to friend and co-host Phillip Schofield after he revealed this morning he is gay.

Phil posted a statement to his Instagram and Snapchat accounts, that was then shared by This Morning on Twitter.

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020

As fans flooded Phil with messages of suport, Holly, who interviewed Phil about the revelation shortly after he posted the statement, has shared her own message of love to her long-time pal.

"Never been more proud of my friend than I am today," she wrote alongside a selfie of them backstage at Dancing On Ice.

Their celebrity friends were quick to comment on the post, with Keith Lemon writing: "Love to you both."

Dermot O'Leary added: "Big love to you and the fox."

"Sending huge amounts of love," said Scarlett Moffatt.

Others including Laura Whitmore, Vicky Pattison and Trinny Woodall shared heart emojis.

Fans of the star were also quick to praise his strength in making this news public.

Wow @Schofe , you are amazing ❤️ — heather brown (@mrshmb) February 7, 2020

@Schofe ur an inspiration xxxxxx — Laura Lee (@LauraLee1985) February 7, 2020

Wow!! Crying at @Schofe what a brave man! Well done, love to him and his family. How lovely he had @hollywills 😊❤️ — sian crooks (@sian_080) February 7, 2020

That takes courage @Schofe well done mate. A fine example. Take care and be strong. — M4dErnie (@ErnieM4d) February 7, 2020

@Schofe LEGEND!! You know the LGBT community will embrace you and be here to support you and your family. — JediandyMIXER (@JediandyMixer) February 7, 2020

@Schofe Very brave statement, Well done you 👍🏻👏 — Ian McIntyre (@IanMacMedia) February 7, 2020

@Schofe 😢 such a brave thing to do 💙 love you lots xxx — 🌼Tracy Shaw 🌼 (@TraceJShaw) February 7, 2020

We love you even more now @Schofe we always will x — a girl with curls (@JaneyPid) February 7, 2020

I never watch this morning (like other folk I work weekdays) bloody hell, bawling my eyes out at ol' @Schofe coming out. No surprise if I'm honest. I hope he finds the peace to be himself. Go taste the rainbow 🌈 lad. — Alison Marrs 🌹 (@SrramJane) February 7, 2020

@Schofe that was incredibly emotional and brave. Good for you. Live your best life your family and friends will always love you no matter what. — bethan durham (@bethandurham) February 7, 2020

During his chat with Holly, that opened the show today (Friday February 7), instead of usual Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Phil told how supportive everyone in his life has been.

He said: "It's funny, because everyone I've spoken to, you, have all been so supportive, loving and caring, and my entire family, to a person, have grabbed us and said, 'It's OK, it's OK. We love you, we're proud of you.'"

He went on to admit his wife, Steph Lowe, and daughters Molly and Ruby, were watching at home and have been incredibly supportive.

"I'm very aware there is no question it causes pain and upset," he added.

Steph and Phillip have been married for 27 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Asked how Steph is coping, he said: "It's tough. We've gone through this together. I have had to deal with this for quite some time.

"I can't write in any statement what I feel.

"She is amazing, she is incredible. There is no one in my life who would have supported me in the way she has supported me."

Holly said some viewers may be questioning why he has decided to come out now.

Holly is fully supportive of Phil (Credit: ITV)

Phil replied: "You know, this has been bothering me for a very long time.

"There's no question that it has in recent times, consumed my head. And has become an issue in my head. So I got to the stage where I thought, 'We sit here every day and some amazingly brave person is over here and I'm thinking 'You're so brave, you're so brave.'

"And I'm thinking, 'I have to be that person, I have to be that person'. All you can be is honest with yourself.

"I was getting to the point where I didn't like myself. So when is the right time?

He added that he has done a lot of talking, which has helped him come to terms with his decision to come out, and that it is his decision to speak publicly now.

"My overriding emotion is guilt," he added. "But I will sit here and say I am proud of myself today."

Phil then broke down in tears while talking about his daughters.

Phil was tearful during the interview (Credit: ITV)

He added: "It wasn't easy [telling my daughters]. But they are so amazing in their love and support. They jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug. They hugged Steph and said, 'It's OK, this is fine.'

"We will always be a family. We'll always be that."

Asked about a potential new relationship, he said: "I don't think so, I'm not thinking there. I'm doing each day at a time now."

He then told Holly: "I couldn't have done it if it hadn't been you."

Holly said she will be sat by his side "whatever happens" in the future, and the crew then gave him a round of applause, and he was embraced by Ruth Langsford.

