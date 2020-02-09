Amanda Holden 'breaks social media silence' following Phillip Schofield's coming out

Amanda Holden has posted on social media for the first time since her telly rival Phillip Schofield came out as gay.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has previously insisted she has moved on from her reported falling out with the This Morning presenter.

But the 48-year-old’s return to social media after a couple of days in which Phillip’s revelation has dominated the headlines has surprised some observers, who may have expected her to pass comment on his emotional chat about his sexuality before today.

Hundreds of thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers certainly seemed to enjoy the behind-the-scenes clip of her laying on the floor in a slinky white dress for a photoshoot, flooding it with Likes and appreciative comments.

However, others raised their eyebrows at the caption of her latest, somewhat, cryptic post, which she also shared on Twitter.

"Always more interesting what goes on behind the scenes," she wrote on her Insta account.

"Are you trying to say something?" wondered one commenter.

"Was wondering when you might pop up," teased another.

Phillip came out on social media and This Morning (Credit: ITV)

And a third remarked: "What do you mean exactly?"

ED! has approached a representative for Amanda for comment.

Back in December, Phillip was dogged by allegations he was embroiled in a series of feuds with his daytime TV co-stars, with reports claiming his relationship with Holly Willoughby had become strained and Ruth Langsford had made an 'official complaint'.

Speaking on her Heart Radio show at the time, Amanda admitted her public falling out a few months beforehand with Phillip may have helped open the doors for the series of stories about him.

"Listen, I’ve drawn a line under all those issues with Phillip," she insisted.

It had been reported last summer that Amanda had got the hump with Phillip because he '

However, TV bosses rounded on the later round of tabloid allegations and defended Phillip against the "malicious" claims.

Earlier today it was reported that Phillip contemplated taking his own life while keeping his sexuality a secret.

He is also said to have sought professional counselling to help with his inner turmoil.

