Phillip Schofield has won an internationally-recognised award for wine!

But unlike his other trophies on the mantlepiece, this has nothing to do with TV.

The This Morning host’s latest success is for his wine company.

What award has Phillip Schofield won?

Phil’s company – When In Rome wine – won a bronze medal in the IWSC awards for its white Falanghina wine.

The TV presenter, 58, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers.

“Delighted to have won an internationally renowned award yesterday,” he began.

“Blind-tasted by the who’s who in the wine world.

“One ambition when creating my wines was to help challenge the perceptions of boxed wine, showing that they’re excellent quality as well as being eco-friendly.”

He accompanied the message with an adorable video.

In the clip he said: “I cannot tell you how absolutely thrilled I am.

“Within a year, we have won bronze in a prestigious international wine-tasting competition.

“So thank you, what an amazing thing to happen.”

What did Phillip Schofield’s fans say?

After he announced the news, many of his 3.2million followers were quick to congratulate him.

“I love this wine!! Trip to Waitrose on the cards today to pick another box up,” one replied.

Another said: “Big fan of Phillip and wine!”

“Well done you! Will now go and get some,” a third wrote.

Finally, another follower said: “Congratulations! I’m a big fan of boxed wine x”

Phillip and Holly will be returning in September (Credit: Joel Anderson/ITV)

What have Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby been up to this summer?

Phillip and his This Morning co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, have been enjoying their summer break.

Rochelle Humes, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have all taken turns covering for the pair.

During the break, Phil has been filming episodes of The Cube and putting the finishing touches to his autobiography.

Meanwhile, Holly had to cut short her family holiday to Portugal because of coronavirus restrictions.

ITV has confirmed that Phillip and Holly will return to the show on September 1st.

