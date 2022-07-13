Phillip Schofield beams alongside wife and daughters to mark special occasion

Phillip Schofield enjoyed a family meal with his wife and daughters at The Wolseley in London yesterday to celebrate a birthday.

On his Instagram Story, the This Morning presenter shared of photo of himself sat round a restaurant table with his wife Stephanie, his two daughters Molly and Ruby, and their partners.

Alongside the photo, Phillip shared the message: “Happy Birthday gorgeous,” followed by three heart emojis to celebrate his eldest daughter’s birthday.

The Wolseley is based in Mayfair and is recognised as one of London’s most respected all-day café-restaurants.

Phillip Schofield enjoying a family meal for eldest daughter’s birthday (Credit: Instagram Story)

Phillip Schofield and wife

Meanwhile, earlier on his Instagram Story, Phillip shared a photo of himself in a taxi wearing a white shirt on the way to the restaurant.

In the photo he noted the temperature in London was 29 degrees and said: “Trying to not look like it’s roasting,” with an orange sweating emoji.

Phillip Schofield trying to stay cool in the UK heatwave (Credit: Instagram Story)

Who is Molly Schofield?

Molly May Schofield is the eldest of Phillip’s daughters. On Instagram she has a following of over 68 thousand.

In her latest post shared two days before her birthday, the 29-year-old wows in a green satin bodycon dress, laughing candidly in a garden.

Meanwhile, Molly captioned the post: “Almost in the last year of my 20s… let’s make it a good one,” anticipating her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly May Schofield (@mollyschofe)

Phillip on This Morning

Phil and his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby are currently on their annual eight-week summer break from the show.

It’s been confirmed that Ruth Langsford will return to This Morning at some point over the summer to host.

She’ll host with Rylan Clark. Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will kick off the summer break.

In addition, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will also host and then Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters will take over.

