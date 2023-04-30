Phillip Schofield smiling at ITV Palooza, his wife Stephanie on Lorraine
Phillip Schofield shares photo with family as they dress up for star-studded party

Phillip Schofield, along with his estranged wife and daughters, and Holly Willoughby have showed off new looks as they attended a fellow celeb’s birthday bash.

With over 50 years experience between them in the business, it’s safe to say the pair are no strangers to attending a showbiz party, or two. And at the weekend, Phil and Holly headed out for a night on the town to celebrate Leigh Francis, better known as alter-ego Keith Lemon’s, 50th birthday.

Sticking to the celebration’s movie theme, the pair got dressed up to the nines and looked worlds away from their usual selves.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosting This Morning
Phil and Holly looked totally different for their pal's birthday bash

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby attend fancy dress birthday bash

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday (Apil 29) Phil looked incredible for his pal’s star-studded movie-themed 50th birthday celebration.

Hiding his famous silver fox locks with a brunette wig, Phil looked totally different as he transformed into the character Ron Burgundy, from Anchorman.

Phillip Schofield in fancy dress for a birthday party
Phil transformed into a Will Ferrell character for the bash

The 61-year-old was the spit of Will Ferrell’s famous alter-ego, donning a 70s-inspired suit and moustache.

Phillip Schofield with wife and daughters on Instagram
Phil enjoyed the party with his family

Along with his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters Molly and Ruby, Phil definitely looked the part for Keith’s birthday bash. However, he wasn’t the only This Morning star at the party.

Holly Willoughby dressed up as Barbie
Holly was giving Barbie vibes for her ensemble

Holly channels Barbie for star-studded party

Phil’s presenting pal Holly looked sensational in an Instagram Story she shared too, prior to attending the 50th birthday bash.

The blonde beauty donned a hot pink flare jumpsuit that was adorned with stars on the collar. Her ensemble was definitely giving Barbie vibes – seeming to pay a nod to the upcoming Hollywood flick starring Margot Robbie. Meanwhile, she finished off her jaw-dropping look with a white cowgirl hat, perfectly positioned on her signature blonde locks.

Emily Atack posing with Keith Lemon at his birthday party
Emily looked sensational as Marilyn Monroe

Who else attended the birthday bash?

While Phil and Holly lead the way for Keith’s celebrations, other stars were also out in full force. The comedian’s Celebrity Juice co-star Emily Atack truly wowed as Marilyn Monroe. Looking as glamorous as ever, she donned the late actress’s iconic blonde curls, and sported a white gown with a faux fur wrap.

Meanwhile, current I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Myleene Klass and her fiancé looked like total couple goals in their costume.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass)

Posing next to Simon Motson, Myleene looked incredible in a Mozart costume – complete with face makeup and the eccentric wig. Meanwhile, her beau Simon wore a piano ensemble.

