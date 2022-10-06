The replacement for Phillip Schofield on the We Buy Any Car ads has reportedly been revealed.

Claims that the TV presenter was ‘dropped’ from the campaigns emerged last week, following the queue-gate scandal.

The This Morning star’s contract with the brand hasn’t been renewed. He and co-host Holly Willoughby had faced backlash over accusations they jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state last month.

It sparked a wave of ‘We Jump Any Queue’ memes which flooded social media.

On Thursday, TikTok star Mufasa – aka Jeff Obeng – was reportedly spotted filming for a new ad. He was showcasing the dance moves that sent him viral. The social media personality has around 892k followers on TikTok.

As reported by The Sun, a source said: “Mufasa is just what the brand needs to inject some energy into the adverts after the backlash following ‘queue-gate’.

“The hope is that a TikTok star will also appeal to a younger audience.”

He went viral in 2020 when he uploaded a video of himself getting out of his car and dancing alongside it. Even superstars like Katy Perry and Kanye West were seen copying the dance.

ED! has contacted reps for We Buy Any Car for comment.

Phillip Schofield: We Buy Any Car ads

We Buy Any Car has said the decision to part ways with Phil was nothing to do with the queuing scandal.

A rep said it was already agreed earlier this year that Phil’s campaign would end. He worked with them for more than five years.

A spokesperson for the car-buying brand said last week: “Webuyanycar and Phillip Schofield agreed earlier this year that the webuyanycar/Phillip Schofield campaign would come to an end in 2022, having worked together for over five years.

“The decision was made prior to any recent stories regarding Phillip.”

Truth behind queue-gate

Holly and Phil sparked anger after they were accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state. Members of the public waited upwards of 14 hours to pay their tributes.

But the duo deny any wrongdoing, with even the head of ITV stating they’ve done nothing wrong.

According to reports, the presenters were working and had full accreditation to film a piece to be shown on This Morning.

The day after the Queen’s funeral, a special tribute episode saw the co-stars address the claims.

In it, mobile phone footage showed them giving their own reactions after walking through Westminster Hall.

A voice over from Holly said: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

“We of course respected those rules however we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction.

“Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

