This Morning host Phillip Schofield has revealed that he’s been in hospital.

Phil – who is currently off on a summer break – shared two pictures on his Instagram Story, detailing a procedure that he’s undergone.

In the pictures, Phil can be seen wearing a bandage over one eye.

And then in the next picture, Phil is seen without his shirt as he pokes fun at his ailment.

Phillip Schofield was seen topless with a bandage on his eye (Credit: Instagram)

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has eye procedure

If you’re squeamish, be warned, you might want to skim over this next part.

As he shared a picture of himself with a bandage over his eye, Phil also detailed what he’d had done.

Standing outside in the sunshine, he shared: “Finally got the INCREDIBLY frustrating ‘floaters’ sucked out of my left eyeball.”

Was I supposed to come home with these still on?!

Phil didn’t seem to be in much pain, as a tiny smile flickered on his lips.

He showed off his sense of humour in the next shot.

Home from hospital

Appearing to confirm he’d been in hospital for the procedure, Phil posted a picture of him topless.

In the shot, he was still wearing the bandage – this time with a beady eye gif rolling around over the bandage.

However, he was also seen with stickers on his chest, usually used to monitor a patient’s heart rate during a medical procedure.

He said: “Er… Was I supposed to come home with these still on?!”

Phil revealed he’d had the ‘floaters’ ‘sucked’ out of his eye (Credit: Instagram)

So what are eye floaters?

According to the experts, eye floaters are spots in your vision.

They may look to you like black or gray specks, strings or cobwebs that drift about when you move your eyes and appear to dart away when you try to look at them directly.

Most eye floaters are caused by age-related changes, it is claimed.

According to Optical Express: “If floaters are significantly affecting your vision and don’t clear up on their own, a type of surgery called a vitrectomy can be carried out.

“The procedure is an eye floater cure, involving replacing the gel-like liquid in your eye with saline solution. This can help to eliminate any floaters that you may have.”

