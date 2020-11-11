Phillip Schofield shared a video of himself donning an impressively large skirt on Wednesday morning.

The This Morning host, 58, is shown walking across the ITV Studios in a huge white skirt.

He said that he would continue to wear it until the COVID-19 vaccine was available.

Sharing in view of his some 3.2 million Instagram followers he said: “Until the vaccine is fully-operational I shall be wearing this to keep me Covid-safe and people at their distance.”

He then elegantly swirled off the screen.

Phillip Schofield showed off a new look on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Phillip Schofield said about the vaccine?

Despite Phil’s joking about, he has also shared his upmost excitement about the new coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing his This Morning audience, he said: “It’s the only good news.

“We have been talking about the fact we have been lacking in good news, I swear if a nurse came in with one now on a plate, I’d have it.”

But both Phil and the team at This Morning have maintained excellent social distancing measures throughout the pandemic.

Phillip appeared to enjoy his new look (Credit: Instagram)

2020 has been a huge year for Phil

Hosts have had to sit at least two metres apart.

And when Phil and Holly reunited on screen after their summer hols – they were forced to embrace through a plastic ‘cuddle curtain’.

This is of course a huge year for Phillip. The married dad-of-two, has not only had the pandemic to grapple with, but he also came out as gay.

In February he revealed on Instagram and minutes later on This Morning that he is a gay man.

Phillip Schofield with his wife Stephanie Lowe (Credit: SplashNews)

And he has said he is unsure of how he will be spending this Christmas this year.

He said: “It’s difficult to know quite what Christmas is going to be, nobody knows just yet what we are going to be allowed to do, how many people we’ll be allowed to see, but I think Christmas will signal the beginning of the end of 2020.



“A year that none of us will be sad to see the back of, and hopefully look forward to 2021 where things will begin to get that little bit more normal, and that we can all creep back blinking into the light.”

What’s more, he also released his autobiography this month, which is already a bestseller.

A tough but perhaps triumphant year for Phil, we can only imagine what next year will bring for the television star.

