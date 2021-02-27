Phillip Schofield shows off ‘tiny guns’ after working on muscles in third lockdown

Phillip Schofield has showed off his “tiny guns” after working out during the third lockdown.

The This Morning presenter, 58, shared a snap to his Instagram Stories as he flexed his biceps.

The star said his growing muscles is an “upside” to lockdown.

Phillip Schofield showed off his “guns” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Phillip Schofield say?

Alongside a picture of his muscle, Phil wrote: “Well if there’s an upside to lockdown 3… my training has given me tiny guns.”

Phil often documents his fitness antics on social media.

He has been working on his fitness since dropping a lot of weight over the stress of keeping the secret he was gay.

The star has spoken openly about his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

What did Phil say about his weight loss?

Phil came out live on This Morning in February last year alongside his co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby.

The presenter opened up about his weight loss in his autobiography, Life’s What You Make It.

He wrote: “My weight dropped, and as it hit 9st 12lbs the This Morning viewers started to notice.

“I was getting tweets from people asking if I was ill.”

Speaking about hiding his sexuality, he added: “It’s like being inside the blackest cloud and being consumed by crushing, desperate sadness.”

Phil often documents his fitness antics on social media (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, with the end of lockdown now in sight following the government’s roadmap announcement earlier this week, Phil has began planning his own roadmap.

He shared a photo of a blackboard to Instagram which had written all the things he can do at specific dates on it.

It read: “March 8th: sit on a bench outside with one friend. March 29th: Invite six people to the garden. See mum/see family.

“April 12th: haircut/ have a drink and eat outside. May 17th: Go to the cinema. Have two households over. Holiday? Eat in a restaurant.

The star detailed his plans for when lockdown lifts (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“June 21st: Hug everyone!”

Phil said: “My roadmap, never has something so simple felt so important.”

