Phillip Schofield shares sweet photo with daughter on her birthday

TV's Phillip Schofield has shared a sweet photo with his daughter to celebrate her birthday.

The This Morning presenter posed with daughter Molly as she celebrated her 27th birthday.

The picture shows the pair beaming in front of a balloon wall.

Phillip Schofield shared a sweet photo with his daughter to celebrate her birthday (Credit: Instagram/@schofe)

Phil wrote: "Birthday girl @mollyschofe."

Phil has Molly with his wife Stephanie Lowe. The couple are also parents to daughter Ruby, 24.

Meanwhile, Molly recently showed off her hair transformation ahead of her birthday.

A photo shows Molly, 27, smiling for the camera following a tip to the Sinéad Kelly salon in London.

Showing off her post lockdown trim, she said: "Big day today! Thank you @mandykellyhair @sineadkellyldn for sorting my lockdown hair - perfect timing for my birthday weekend."

Last week, the star finished his final show on This Morning for the summer.

Phil and co-star Holly Willoughby will enjoy two months off with their families before returning to the show in September.

On Friday, Holly shared an emotional message to Phil.

What did Holly say?

She wrote: "You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show... @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling.

Phil and Holly finished hosting This Morning for the summer last week (Credit: ITV)

"I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in.

"The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant.

"But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me..."

She added: "What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful ... Huge love, thank you again... See you in September."

Holly and Phil's last day

At the end of Friday's show, Holly and Phil looked back on their best bits over the past year.

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning in September (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: "We wanted to say thank you to the producers, the researchers, the director, the editor and all the amazing crew here on the studio floor.

"And also the many more that have been working from home."

But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand.

Phil told Holly: "Hopefully, when we come back in September, I can give you a bloody hug."

Holly replied: "I hope so. That would be really nice, I really look forward to it."

