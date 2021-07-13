Phillip Schofield has shared a sweet photo with his wife and daughters Molly and Ruby to mark a special occasion.
The This Morning host, 59, enjoyed a trip with Stephanie Lowe and their girls to mark Molly’s birthday.
Alongside the photo, which showed the family smiling, Phillip told fans they had a “long weekend” celebrating.
Phillip Schofield enjoys time with wife and daughters
The star said: “Amazing long weekend celebrating @mollyschofe’s birthday.
Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond causes hysteria as she shows up despite being replaced by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
“Hope you had a wonderful time gorgeous.”
Last year, Phil came out as gay and revealed that he, Stephanie and their daughters remain a close family.
Meanwhile, in late 2020, the presenter said that he and Stephanie’s relationship was a “work in progress”.
At the time, Phil explained on Chris Evans’ podcast How To Wow: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all.
“With divorce… that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress.
“I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress.”
Phil enjoys break from This Morning
Meanwhile, Phil is currently on his summer break from This Morning.
And last week, he and Holly Willoughby hosted their final show with a lot of laughter.
Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby forced to intervene as Phillip Schofield gets heated with Julia Hartley-Brewer and Matthew Wright
Alison Hammond appeared on the programme and discussed the moment she fell over in her garden – without any knickers on – and the security camera caught it all.
After seeing the footage, Phil admitted: “It was a hell of a shock when I watched that first thing this morning.”
Alison joked: “You didn’t stop, you were having a good little look weren’t ya! You were loving it!”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.