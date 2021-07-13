Phillip Schofield has shared a sweet photo with his wife and daughters Molly and Ruby to mark a special occasion.

The This Morning host, 59, enjoyed a trip with Stephanie Lowe and their girls to mark Molly’s birthday.

Alongside the photo, which showed the family smiling, Phillip told fans they had a “long weekend” celebrating.

Phillip enjoyed time with his wife and daughters (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield enjoys time with wife and daughters

The star said: “Amazing long weekend celebrating @mollyschofe’s birthday.

“Hope you had a wonderful time gorgeous.”

Last year, Phil came out as gay and revealed that he, Stephanie and their daughters remain a close family.

Phil and Steph remain close (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in late 2020, the presenter said that he and Stephanie’s relationship was a “work in progress”.

At the time, Phil explained on Chris Evans’ podcast How To Wow: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all.

“With divorce… that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress.

“I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress.”

Phil and Holly are on their summer break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phil enjoys break from This Morning

Meanwhile, Phil is currently on his summer break from This Morning.

And last week, he and Holly Willoughby hosted their final show with a lot of laughter.

Alison Hammond appeared on the programme and discussed the moment she fell over in her garden – without any knickers on – and the security camera caught it all.

After seeing the footage, Phil admitted: “It was a hell of a shock when I watched that first thing this morning.”

Alison joked: “You didn’t stop, you were having a good little look weren’t ya! You were loving it!”

