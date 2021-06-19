Phillip Schofield took to Instagram to share the moment he finally reunited with his mum.

The This Morning presenter hasn’t been able to see Pat for months due to Covid restrictions.

However, that all changed yesterday when the pair were reunited.

Phillip, 59, was emotional as he was finally allowed to hug his 84-year-old mum for the first time.

Pat, who lives in Cornwall, travelled up by train to meet Phillip.

Phillip has been reunited with his mum (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield reunited with his mum

“Off to pick up my mum from the station!! First time I’ve seen her in a year,” he told fans on Instagram.

When she arrived at the station, he captioned a picture of her holding her bags: “Her majesty has arrived!”

The ITV star then embraced his mum in a heartwarming snap.

Clearly smiling under their masks, Phil wrote: “Mum hug.”

The adorable pair couldn’t have looked happier to have been reunited.

Phil recently revealed that his mum became one of the first in the UK to be double vaccinated.

He told This Morning viewers: “Mum was very lucky actually, she’s not a billionaire, she’s just down in Cornwall.

“She just happened to be on the list and they called her back, I think maybe towards the end of the period they might have some leftover or whatever, and she got her second vaccine.”

The pair shared a hug on social media (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip opens up about coming out to his mum

Meanwhile, last year Phillip opened up about his mum’s reaction to him coming out as gay.

“I went down to see her, she’s down in Cornwall, and I went down to see her,” he said on This Morning. “And I told her and she said, ‘oh, okay, well, I don’t care’ – and that’s the same with everyone.”

In fact, she was one of the first to know, alongside the star’s wife and kids.

Phillip came out as gay last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The presenter first broke the news to fans in a statement on social media last year.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay,” he said.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. My family have held me so close. They have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.”

