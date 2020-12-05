Phillip Schofield has said he’s “heartbroken” by the death of one of his former colleagues.

The This Morning presenter shared the sad news on Twitter on Friday night.

He said Kate Young was one of his musical directors when he starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the nineties.

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Kate Young @katarinageo who was one of my musical directors during my Joseph years. Kind, funny, so talented, wonderfully bonkers and totally delightful. So sad. All my love to her family 🥲 pic.twitter.com/bs2c9rfNVD — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) December 4, 2020

What did Phillip Schofield say?

Alongside a photo of Kate, Phil wrote: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Kate Young @katarinageo who was one of my musical directors during my Joseph years.

“Kind, funny, so talented, wonderfully bonkers and totally delightful. So sad. All my love to her family.”

Phillip Schofield said he’s “heartbroken” by Kate’s death (Credit: YouTube)

Fans offered their condolences in the replies section.

One person said: “So sorry to hear this thoughts are with Kate’s family & friends and all that had the privilege to work with her.”

Another wrote: “So sorry Phil, I too lost an amazing friend yesterday.”

A third added: “Sending hugs your way Phillip.”

Phil’s fans sent their condolences (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Phil recently urged his followers to be kind following a difficult year.

Taking to Instagram, the star opened up on missing is beloved mum Pat during lockdown.

He accompanied the post with a photo of himself holding a colourful bouquet.

Phil wrote: “2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, that’s why a little act of kindness can mean more than ever.

“I might not be able to see my mum in person but little things like sending these flowers and our regular phone calls let her know how much I miss her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

“Share your acts of kindness with #GiveALittleLove.”

The post ties in with John Lewis and Waitrose’s recent Give A Little Love Christmas advertisement.

Fans praised Phil for his message as one wrote: “You’re a fantastic man, flowers are so beautiful. I hope you get to see your dear mum soon Phil.”

Another said: “So lovely Phil and so thoughtful.”

