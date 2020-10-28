Phillip Schofield has updated fans on his marital situation, and says divorce from wife Stephanie Lowe “hasn’t been discussed”.

The This Morning favourite, 58, came out as gay live on air earlier this year.

And, despite speculation that he and Stephanie would divorce, he put paid to those rumours.

The couple has not discussed divorce (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

What did Phillip Schofield say about divorce?

Appearing on Chris Evans’ podcast How To Wow, Phil put the record straight.

Phil, who shares two grown-up daughters with Stephanie, said: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce… we have not discussed that at all.

When asked how long he would wear his wedding ring, Phil replied: “That is a very good question Chris.

“I don’t know. Because I am still married to Steph.”

Phillip said it wasn’t in his nature to hurt people (Credit: ITV)

What else did Phillip Schofield say?

Phil added: “It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to.”

The host also appeared on Fearne Cotton’s podcast recently, where he explained that he was still trying to figure out “who he is”.

I’m still learning what effects [coming out] has on my life and those around me.

“This is my life and my head. There’s no questioning, I have pressed the nuke button, as I say. And I am still learning what that means,” he told Fearne.

“I’m still learning what effects [coming out] has on my life and those around me.”

Holly Willoughby supported Phil when he publicly came out as gay. (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Phil came out?

Phillip shocked the showbiz world when he came out live on This Morning in February.

After delivering the news with Holly Willoughby by his side, he released a statement to fans.

In it, Phillip said: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.”

