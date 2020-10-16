Phillip Schofield recalls ‘traumatic’ night he saved dad’s life after he had heart attack

Phillip Schofield has recalled the night he saved his dad’s life after he suffered a heart attack.

The This Morning presenter opened up about the incident in his new book, Life’s What You Make It.

Phil said he and his family were living in Auckland, New Zealand, at the time and his dad had returned home from a local art class.

Phillip Schofield saved his dad’s life after he suffered a heart attack (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Phil explained his dad ran up the hill from the class after he accidentally locked his keys in his car.

The star said his dad drank a glass of water before sitting with them all in their living room.

Phil said he then saw his dad have a heart attack in his chair.

He called it a sight he “will carry with him forever”.

Phillip said he performed CPR on his dad (Credit: ITV)

What did Phillip Schofield say?

The star wrote in his memoir: “I pulled him from the chair on to the floor. He was dead.

“I have no idea where I had seen CPR or mouth to mouth, but it had to have been on television because, back then, there were no lessons or any real awareness and I’d never been in a situation like that.”

In addition, he said: “I started compressing his chest and breathing into his mouth, again and again and again and again.

“Nothing was happening. I kept trying.”

The This Morning host lost his dad Brian in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Phil said he continued performing CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Thankfully, they managed to get his dad stable and took him to hospital.

I pulled him from the chair on to the floor.

Phil said he received a small certificate which read: “Tonight, Phillip Schofield saved a life.”

Meanwhile, his father Brian spent a number of days in intensive care to recover but survived the heart attack.

The Cube host lost his dad Brian in 2008.

Meanwhile, in his new book, Phil opened up about his mental health struggles over coming out as gay.

The star explained he couldn’t face filming This Morning one day and another he had to flee the set to be sick.

Speaking about missing work one day, Phil added: “It was the first time my issues had spilled over into work.

“Another day I had to leave a fashion item to be sick. I now knew that I needed professional help.”

