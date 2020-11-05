Phillip Schofield recalls moment he came out as gay to wife’s parents

Phillip Schofield has opened up on how he came out as gay to wife Stephanie Lowe’s parents.

The well-loved presenter, who came out on This Morning in February, recalled the moment during an appearance on Chris Evans’ podcast How To Wow.

Despite some initial nerves, Phil revealed Steph’s parents were just as supportive.

Phillip Schofield came out to wife Stephanie Lowe’s parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Phillip Schofield say?

The dad-of-two shared: “Just before Christmas, well during Christmas, I was cleaning – I clean when I’m stressed, I tidy up.

“So I was cleaning a surface at Christmas, wiping it down and Jill, my wonderful mother-in-law, said, ‘You are the perfect man, you know’.

I couldn’t have wanted anything else really

“And I just said, ‘No Jill, no I’m not’, but it was the sweetest thing to say. So yeah, big support from them.”

Phillip, 58, also detailed a message from Steph’s dad John.

Phillip was supported by Steph’s parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The message read: “I may be your pa-in-law but think of me as your surrogate pa, and long may it continue. As long as Steph’s OK we don’t have a problem.”

Phillip then replied: “Thank you so much, Captain, I’m so very deeply sorry to disappoint you.'”

John said: “‘Nothing to be sorry for here son, so cheer up!”

“I couldn’t have wanted anything else really,” Phil added.

Holly Willoughby supported Phil when he publicly came out as gay (Credit: ITV)

Are Phillip and his wife divorced?

During his podcast appearance, Phil also set the record straight on his divorce from Stephanie.

The couple, who share two grown-up daughters, tied the knot in 1993 – but are yet to discuss making their separation official.

He explained: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce… we have not discussed that at all.”

Phil added: “It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to.”

Phil and his wife share two grown-up daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the presenter recently admitted he didn’t know he was gay when he got married to Steph.

Appearing on Irish chatshow The Late Late Show, Phil said: “When I knew, Steph knew.

“I wouldn’t have got married if I had known then, it was absolutely not a factor and it wasn’t in my head.

“My life was perfect. I had a wonderful career and a wonderful marriage. Steph and I are still holding as much as we can.”

