Phillip Schofield rages as he and Holly Willoughby are used to scam fans in fake advert

Phillip Schofield has lashed out a fake advertisement using himself and Holly Willoughby to scam fans.

The 59-year-old This Morning presenter addressed the scam on Twitter yesterday (June 10).

It came after a follower alerted Phil to the advert, which featured a picture of the pair on the ITV show.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby caught in fake scam

Alongside a screenshot of the advert, the follower wrote: “@Schofe @hollywills Is this real?”

Meanwhile, the headline of the ad read: “Student reveals how he earned more than £40,000 every month working from home.”

The message then went on to explain how student ‘Akshay’ reportedly made his money.

To make the scam appear more legitimate, the fraudster had even placed a picture of Phillip and Holly interviewing a man on This Morning.

But while the interview may be real, the meaning behind it is fake.

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Phillip, who was quick to warn the follower.

He retweeted the post and added: “Utter [bleep]!”

Sadly, it appears that these sort of scams are a regular occurrence.

Replying to Phil’s tweet, one fan wrote: “I get so many emails with you and Holly’s pictures attached to these scams. Someone will sadly fall for it.”

Scammers make me sick

A second said: “This interview I saw (real time) and had nothing to do with Bitcoin. Scammers make me sick.”

“These scams are so unbelievable it’s stunning that people actually fall for them,” a third shared, while another added: “I’ve seen this countless times in the last 6 months. Usually about Bitcoin trading.”

Phillip and Holly aren’t the only celebs to be used in a fake scam, with Martin Lewis also featuring in a previous ad.

Phillip rules out Life Stories appearance

Meanwhile, last month, Phillip ruled out an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Following Sir Keir Starmer stint on the ITV show, the presenter made it clear he wouldn’t appear in the future.

During the Life Stories chat, Piers asked Sir Keir 14 times whether he had ever taken drugs in his youth.

Furthermore, he also asked how many sexual partners he has had.

And it appears Phil isn’t prepared to answer similar questions.

On This Morning, he declared: “That’s probably why I’m not going to go on it, though.”

