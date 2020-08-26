Phillip Schofield has given fans a sneak peek inside his upcoming autobiography.

The This Morning presenter, 58, posted a video advertising his tell-all book on Instagram and fans said they ‘can’t wait’ to read it.

Phillip Schofield, whose autobiography comes out in October, and his wife Steph Lowe (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happens in the trailer for Phillip Schofield’s autobiography?

In the clip, it kicks off with a quote from Phil, teasing: “After all this time, I’ve realised that life’s what you make it.”

The cover of the autobiography then appears on the screen, before it opens to reveal a collage of moments from Phil’s long and varied career, as well as his personal life.

The trailer appears to zoom first onto a picture of Phillip sitting on the This Morning couches, laughing alongside his close pal and co-host Holly Willoughby.

It then moves to zoom on what looks like a photograph of Phil and his former colleague, Sarah Greene, with whom he used to host Going Live.

Love the way Holly features in this.

After that, the camera pans to an adorable picture of Phillip as a fresh faced young father, arms around his two daughters – Molly, now aged 27, and Ruby, 24.

In the comments, Phil’s fans told him how excited they were to get their hands on a copy.

What are Phillip Schofield’s fans saying about his book?

One said: “I’m so looking forward to reading this. And I don’t read books very often, but this a must read.”

A second told him: “I cannot wait to read this. I love Phil and Holly on This Morning, he always comes across so well. I love their best bits, missed them over the summer.”

Another put: “Amazing! I can’t wait.”

“Can’t wait to read it,” said a fourth, adding: “My biggest celeb crush.”

The trailer featured a picture tribute to Holly Willoughby, Sarah Greene and Phil’s kids (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

‘Life’s What You Make It’

Someone else wrote: “Getting mine! I pre-ordered a signed book! Love the way Holly features in this.”

“Am excited and cannot wait to read my signed copy!” a sixth commented.

Another said: “I literally can’t wait to hold this one in my hands.”

Others wished Phil “good luck” with the launch.

The Phillip Schofield autobiography, Life’s What You Make It, will hit shelves on October 15.

