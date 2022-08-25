In latest Phillip Schofield news, the This Morning presenter has revealed he is in hospital for surgery.

Phillip, 60, has previously updated fans about how the medical procedure he has endured to treat his eye floaters.

He said in July the op was “life-changing” for him as he opened up about the spots that ‘blight his eyesight’.

But now it seems further progress has been made – and Phil shared a snap on Instagram from hospital detailing that.

Phillip Schofield news

The Dancing On Ice host uploaded an image showing him with several medics to his Instagram today (Thursday August 25).

He wrote across the pic shared in his Stories: “Now my right eye is done! Thank you Professor Stanga and his amazing team.

My right eye is done!

“If the success of my summer is to be ‘floater’ free, that’s good enough for me.”

Phillip also illustrated his delight by adding two smiling emojis alongside his words.

Phillip’s floaters

It isn’t the first time Phillip has posed for social media photos with an eye covered with bandages.

A few days before his health update last month, he gave fans a glimpse of his appearance as he revealed he had been in hospital.

Sharing two Stories, one post showed him with his left eye strapped up.

And then a second image – a topless mirror selfie – made it appear, from the viewer’s perspective, that his right eye was covered.

However, eagled-eyed followers of Phil will have noted which way his hair was parted in both images, suggesting the same eye was bandaged in reality.

That second upload was also mocked up with an eye GIF rolling around, as if over the top of the dressing.

The pic also included heart rate monitor stickers across his chest. Referring to them, Phil joked: “Er… Was I supposed to come home with these still on?!”

Phil previously opened up about his condition, admitting on This Morning: “My retinas are not detaching, but I have debilitating eye floaters.”

Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby are expected back on This Morning after their summer break on Monday September 5.

