In the latest Phillip Schofield news, the former national treasure “could yet save his TV career” following the explosive fallout from his affair confession.

The 61-year-old presenter has been engulfed in controversy these past few weeks after he admitted to having a fling with a young employee at ITV. As a result, he left the broadcaster completely and was dropped by his management team.

But despite all the uproar, which Phillip has described as “relentless”, it appears he could be making a return to TV screens.

The presenter could apparently turn things around (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield ‘could turn things around’ amid affair news

A week after he admitted to having the affair, Phillip sat down to tell his side of the story in two new huge interviews.

In an interview with BBC News, his first since leaving ITV, he said: “I have brought myself down. I am done. I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart.”

However, according to a showbiz expert, Phillip, whose career spans over 30 years, could still turn things around.

‘The last few weeks have been very tough for Phillip’

Speaking to GB News, Jonathan Shalit, the chairman of the showbiz agency Intertalent, said: “The most important thing is that Phillip hasn’t broken the law. Today is a very dark day and the last few weeks have been very tough for him.

“I do share some thoughts that what he is now receiving is completely disproportionate – he’s been punished in a way that has really bashed his life beyond imagination, but he will pick himself up. I think the one thing he should hold onto is that time heals.”

Phillip has been hit with controversy following his affair confession (Credit: ITV)

‘People do come back’

The expert noted that the “media storms” actually “happen quite regularly”. He then claimed that the “story” is “way bigger than the actual issue and it will disappear fairly quickly”.

“Look at Jeremy Kyle, when that terrible thing happened on his show. He was out for a while and now he’s back working. People do come back,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Holly’s career will take a tumble, he said: “There’s no reason why she shouldn’t continue her career. She’s made absolutely clear she didn’t know and there’s no way to show she didn’t know so therefore, you’re innocent until proven guilty. She’s one of Britain’s best broadcasters.

“I don’t represent her so I can say that objectively. She’s very experienced and she will come back and continue as long as she wants.”

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

It comes after Holly made her much-anticipated return to This Morning on Monday (June 5).

Holly has been absent since his exit. Last week, she was spotted on holiday in Portugal. It was also revealed that Holly would address the Phillip scandal during her return to This Morning.

“She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans,” a source told The Sun.

The beginning of today’s show saw Holly finally address the scandal and her old friend leaving the show. She returned alongside Josie Gibson – and she gave a statement about Phil at the beginning of the show.

