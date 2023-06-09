Phillip Schofield defended by royal amid scandal: ‘We all have failings’

In latest Phillip Schofield news, the ex This Morning presenter has been defended by a member of the royal family.

Sarah Ferguson, former wife of Prince Andrew, has reportedly lashed out at “massive bullying” regarding Phillip.

Furthermore, the Duchess of York insists “nobody has the right to judge” the TV personality without “knowing the facts”.

Phillip Schofield, pictured here with former co-host Holly Willoughby, fronted This Morning for over 20 years (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Phillip Schofield news

Speaking on her Tea Talks podcast, Fergie likened social media speculation concerning Phillip to a “huge game of Chinese Whispers”.

“It’s the court of public opinion,” she maintained, describing what Phillip is enduring as “massive bullying to the point of extermination of the soul”.

Fergie, 63, added: “I don’t believe that anybody has that right to judge and exterminate a person’s own beliefs.”

The grandmother of three also urged those listening to her to reserve their judgement.

‘Nobody has that right to judge’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We all have failings’

She went on to say: “We all have failings.”

Fergie added: “Could everyone please take a beat or make a cup of tea before you judge another human being without knowing all the facts?

We don’t know the facts. We certainly don’t know what people get up to.

“We don’t know the facts. We certainly don’t know what people get up to.”

Additionally, Fergie also indicated she agreed with a recent Sunday Times column which suggested Phillip may have faced a “witch hunt”.

Sarah Ferguson also made mention of a recent newspaper column that considered whether Phillip has been subjected to a ‘witch hunt’ (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

‘The people’s court of social media’

Jeremy Clarkson suggested responses to Phillip’s affair with a much younger man might be rooted in homophobia.

Comparing the reaction to celebrity age gap relationships involving straight men to that afforded to Phillip, Mr Clarkson wrote: “Phil is no longer the genial host of some morning-time televisual cappuccino froth. According to the people’s court of social media, he’s like his brother.”

How social media users reacted

The reaction on Twitter suggested users did not agree with Fergie.

“Fergie you disgust me!” one person fumed.

Furthermore, another tweeted: “Nobody condones bullying. But I really couldn’t stand him so glad he’s gone.”

And a third put it: “Oh [blank] off Fergie.”

Phillip confessed to his affair last week. He has since stepped down from ITV, and has been dropped by his agent. His former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby issued a statement live on the show on Monday (June 5). She said: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

