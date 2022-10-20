Phillip Schofield admits he’s ‘ready’ for This Morning return despite viewer backlash

Phillip Schofield has admitted that he’s ready for a return to This Morning now despite viewer backlash, in latest news.

The 60-year-old made the confession for his fans to see on his Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, October 19).

Phillip wants a return to This Morning asap (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news

Yesterday saw Phillip confess that he was ready for a return to This Morning, despite the viewer backlash.

Phillip’s confession came as he documented some of the more mundane jobs he’s been getting up to during the half-term break.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Phillip showed his three million followers one of the jobs he’d been doing – planting bulbs.

The star snapped a picture of some boxes of bulbs and shared it to his story.

“What did I do during my half-term break…? Bulb planting!” he captioned the snap.

In another post, Phillip showed his fans that he was undertaking the thrilling task of cleaning out his cupboards.

“And cleaning out the cupboards!! Definitely ready to get back on This Morning on Monday,” he captioned the snap.

Holly and Phillip were slammed this week (Credit: ITV)

Phillip and Holly on This Morning

Phillip and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, have been absent from This Morning this week.

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been fronting the show in their places.

Holly and Phillip always take half-term off, but that didn’t stop viewers from complaining.

“Holly and Phil have only been back about a month and now they’re off again,” one viewer ranted on Twitter.

“Half term is next week… Did Holly and Phillip decide to fast-track half term as well?” another asked.

“Phillip and Holly skipping to their half term already,” a third joked.

Other viewers don’t want the duo to return at all, with some just wanting Alison and Dermot to stick around indefinitely.

“#ThisMorning is so much better when it’s not Holly & Phil presenting. The rapport & banter between Alison & Dermot is so much more natural,” one viewer tweeted.

“Can we lose Phil and Holly and keep Alison and Dermot instead?” another wrote.

Phillip and Holly picked up an NTA for This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

Phillip’s relief that public ‘still love him’

Last week saw This Morning pick up a National Television Award, despite the backlash and controversy surrounding the show following ‘Queue-gate’.

A body language expert has since said that Phillip showed signs that he was relieved the public still love him after picking up the award.

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi James said: “The cameras were on Holly and Phil for very obvious reasons as the winner was announced. Phil’s mouth pulled down at the corners as he fell into the kind of tears and facial cut-offs that said ‘they still love me'”.

“He and Holly hugged to put paid to rumours of rifts and even told the audience they were friends in a way that was reminiscent of the ‘best friends’ ritual we saw previously with Eamonn and Ruth.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.