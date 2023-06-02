India Willoughby shares fears for Phillip Schofield as people continue to ‘put the boot in’

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, India Willoughby has shared her fears for the former This Morning host as people continue to “put the boot in”.

61-year-old Phillip has been dominating the headlines for the past few weeks following his “unwise but not illegal” affair confession. And it’s fair to say the news of his fling with the younger ITV employee has left the showbiz world reeling.

But broadcaster India has been left feeling rather “uncomfortable” about the fall-out from Phillip’s affair.

India has shared her thoughts on Phillip scandal (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news: India Willoughby shares fears for star

Since Phillip’s shock fling confession, and exit from ITV completely, plenty of his colleagues and fellow celebs have chimed in to share their thoughts on the scandal.

Eamonn Holmes, who is no stranger to airing his thoughts on Phillip, has launched several attacks at both Phillip and his former pal Holly Willoughby. While another one of Phillip’s enemies, Kim Woodburn, has branded him as “ghastly” and “cruel” for his “sordid secrets”.

I’m really uncomfortable with how some people are putting the boot in.

And now, Phillip’s former This Morning co-star India has chimed in to have her say on the matter.

Phillip confessed to an affair last weekend (Credit: BBC)

India ‘uncomfortable’ with Philip Schofield uproar

Taking to her Twitter on Thursday night (June 1) India wrote to her followers: “I’m no fan of Philip Schofield, but on a basic human level, I’m really uncomfortable with how some people are putting the boot in. Sick.”

I’m no fan of Philip Schofield, but on a basic human level, I’m really uncomfortable with how some people are putting the boot in. Sick. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 1, 2023

India had previously appeared on This Morning in the past, but according to her that all of a sudden came to a “halt”.

On Friday (June 2) and after Phillip’s shock interview with BBC, India took to her Twitter yet again. And this time she appears to confirm the reason behind her exit from the show.

“I had a little gig on This Morning, which suddenly came to a halt because (I’m told) of Philip Schofield,” she said. “So I have more reason than most not to be a fan. But I recognise a lot of what he says about internet abuse and fake stories. Been there. Leave him alone.”

I had a little gig on This Morning, which suddenly came to a halt because (I’m told) of Philip Schofield. So I have more reason than most not to be a fan. But I recognise a lot of what he says about internet abuse and fake stories. Been there. Leave him alone. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 2, 2023

Philip Schofield new interview

Phillip was back in the headlines again today after giving two interviews, one to The Sun, the second to BBC journalist Amol Rajan. In the BBC interview, Phillip told his side of the story following the “relentless” fall-out from his fling confession.

Phillip also revealed that his fling with a young studio runner began with a kiss in a dressing room. He said the encounter happened at the ITV studios when the unnamed man was 20. The pair then had “five or six” sexual encounters.

