In latest Phillip Schofield news, the TV host has reportedly endured a fresh blow after being ‘ditched’.

According to reports, an item in the 60-year-old’s supermarket wine range is longer available.

And The Sun claims that has occurred following “scathing reviews” from customers, including claims it is “undrinkable”.

Phillip Schofield wine range may no longer be on the shelves of a supermarket (Credit: When In Rome Wine/Vimeo)

Phillip Schofield news: Wine dropped by Waitrose?

Earlier this month it was reported This Morning presenter Phil was “dropped” from a We Buy Any Car ad campaign following claims he and co-star Holly Willoughby ‘jumped the queue’ during the late Queen’s lying-in-state.

Now The Sun reports Waitrose customers were of the opinion the wine range bearing Phil’s name is “bitter and overpriced”.

One reviewer is quoted as saying: “There is nothing whatsoever you can do to make this drinkable. Chill it to freezing, add ice, consider a mixer. It’s simply beyond saving. Avoid.”

There is nothing whatsoever you can do to make this drinkable.

According to the Waitrose Cellar site, that comment was made over a year ago about the Phillip Schofield Benevento IGT Falanghina 2.25L product.

Another comment also read: “Excited to try this but thin, acidic and thoroughly unpalatable.”

And a third review from two years ago said: “Was so excited to try this after seeing advertised on Instagram and so terribly disappointed.”

‘I wouldn’t have put my name on any wine’

The product description notes how this particular box contains a “superb summer wine from Phillip Schofield and the When in Rome team”.

It also describes the taste as “clean” and notes the packaging is eco-friendly.

The blurb reads: “Wine enthusiast and TV presenter Phillip Schofield describes this southern Italian white as ‘clean, with a hint of tropical fruit and just a thread of peach.’

“The eco-friendly box has an inner made from recyclable plastic too.”

It is believed Phillip’s range includes a red wine made with Nero de Troia, a white wine made with Falanghina, and a pale pink rosato.

And back in June of this year, he told reporters he had joined the tasting team and is involved in selecting the wines.

“I wouldn’t have just put my name on any wine,” Phillip said.

‘Out of stock’

The high-end wine box product is currently listed as out of stock on the website. The report claims this is because it’s been “ditched” by the supermarket.

Waitrose told The Sun: “It’s absolutely normal for us to review our selection from time to time.

“We haven’t sold this wine for a while.”

ED! has approached reps for Phil and When In Rome for comment.

