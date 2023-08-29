Phillip Schofield taking drastic decision over his finances in new move?

In latest Phillip Schofield news, a rep for the star has hit out over claims about his next move as he was said to be taking a drastic decision over his finances.

From queuegate to his shock affair confession and exit from ITV, Phillip has had a rocky past 12 months.

And recently, it was claimed he was taking action in an attempt to boost his income after he stepped down from TV earlier this year.

Phillip said he was done with TV (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield news: His next move revealed?

The 61-year-old walked away from This Morning and ITV earlier this year. His exit came after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Following the uproar of his exit, Phillip sat down with the BBC where he admitted he knew his TV career was over. He said: “I’m not in television any more, I don’t know what I am even remotely – if I get through this. I don’t know even remotely how I move forward – what am I going to do with my days? I did something very wrong and then I lied about it consistently and you can’t live with that. How do you live with that?”

However, reports claimed that Phillip had apparently signed up to a company that specialises in high-net-worth clients who want to grow their wealth.

His next move ‘revealed’ (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield ‘takes action to boost his income’

According to the Mirror, the company, Sedulo, states: “Financial planning and wealth management are what we do. But it’s how we do it that defines us. Our vision is a service that is more professional, more personal, and more efficient. A service that is delivered by talented, dedicated, and highly qualified people who share this vision—always aiming to reduce your stress and give you peace of mind.

“Whether you’re a successful entrepreneur or business owner or you’re starting out on your own, it’s never too early to seek sound advice. Whatever stage of your business journey you’re at, we’re here to support you. By helping you to accumulate or preserve wealth, we ensure you have the confidence to face life’s big moments. Now and in the future.”

Phillip’s main source of income

The Mirror reported that documents were filed to Companies House last week. And these apparently show Schofield’s property firm Fistral Properties Ltd registered with Sedulo at their London offices.

However, a representative for Phillip told ED! that the reports are “nonsense”.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly FINALLY breaks silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.