Phillip Schofield appeared pleased to see the back of 2022 if his Instagram posts from last night (December 31) are anything to go by.

At the end of what has been a rocky year for Phil – with Queue-gate and being dropped by We Buy Any Car – he jetted off to Copenhagen to see in the New Year.

And, as well as sharing one cryptic message, from his boozy antics, it looks like he might have a sore head today…

Phillip Schofield seemed keen to put a lid on 2022 (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip Schofield spends New Year abroad

The This Morning host first shared a picture of himself at a party wearing a mask.

Phil appeared keen to see the back of 2022 as he explained his reasons for partying in a bit of a cryptic message.

He said: “Before it all happens… just to say I’m partying not only to welcome in the new year, but to be absolutely sure 2022 has buggered off!!!”

Phil waves goodbye to 2022

It was a rocky year for the presenter, and his co-host Holly Willoughby.

The pair faced intense backlash after claims they jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

They were even reportedly to be bickering amongst themselves.

So it’s no wonder Phil wanted to put the past 12 months behind him.

He later shared more pictures from his boozy night out.

Phil uploaded a picture of a dinner table covered in red glitter and declared: “I HATE glitter but there is no doubt by the end of the night I’m going to rub this on my face.”

Sadly there is no picture evidence uploaded to social media… yet!

Phil then shared videos of fireworks exploding in the streets at midnight.

It looked as if Phil could end up regretting his NYE choices today (Credit: Instagram)

Sore head today?

These uploads came before he appeared to head back inside the party where he pictured a plate of sliders accompanied by a glass of neat rum.

His facepalm emoji suggested he’d be regretting his decision this morning.

That’s one way to forget about a bad year, Phil!

Read more: Phillip Schofield asks ‘why would I apologise?’ over Queue-gate

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.