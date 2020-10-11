Phillip Schofield left stunned as he’s recognised while wearing a huge face mask and cap

Phillip Schofield has shared his surprise at being recognised while wearing a face mask.

The This Morning star, 58, says he thought his mask would serve as a sufficient disguise.

But while walking near his country home, he says he was stopped and greeted by his name.

The presenter took to social media to share his shock.

Addressing his 3.2 million Instagram followers, he shared a pic of himself wearing a NY baseball cap and black face mask.

What happened to Phillip Schofield?

He caption the pic with: “Someone just walked past me and said ‘Hi Phil’… how did they know?!”

Despite failing to go incognito, Phil’s been having quite a good week.

His new autobiography Life’s What You Make It is already a bestseller in pre-orders – despite not coming out until Thursday 15th October.

He is rumoured to have been paid around £1.5 million to write the tell all.

He says he wrote it in lockdown, just months after he told the world he is gay.

What is in Phillip Schofield’s new book?

The book will detail his life – from his humble beginnings to great showbiz success.

And of course what finally persuaded him to reveal his true sexuality.

He previously told his Instagram followers that he wrote the first line of his book when he was just 14.

But now in his 50s it finally feels it is the right time to share his whole story and truth.

Phil said: “I wrote the first line when I was 14, and I knew exactly how I wanted it to start, should I ever write it. And it is in fact now the first line.

“In 2017, I wrote the first few chapters and sent it a few friends and they said, ‘Oh my god, you have to write this’, and I knew I couldn’t, and you know why.

“And then my life changed, and lockdown happened and I had a shed load of time on my hands. I thought, ‘Well, you’ve thought about it for long enough, you’ve written all these notes, why don’t you do it and see what happens?’ and so I did. I wrote and I wrote and I loved it, and it’s done.

“I will take you behind-the-scenes of my life and my career, and my family, my friends. The ups and downs that there have been. Lots of ups, lots of fun, but some really, very, very, emotional times as well.”

