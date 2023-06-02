Brits spot Phillip Schofield’s weird habit during bombshell BBC interview

Phillip Schofield nearly sent the internet into a meltdown after Brits ‘spotted’ his weird habit during his bombshell BBC interview.

The former national treasure, 61, is back dominating headlines again after giving two interviews, one to The Sun, and the second to BBC journalist Amol Rajan.

And it’s fair to say Phillip’s tell-all chats have got plenty of viewers talking – but some have been left rather distracted after noticing something odd.

Phillip’s interviews has got plenty of people talking (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield drops bombshell interviews

On Friday (June 2) Phillip sat down with BBC to tell his side of the story following his shocking “unwise but not illegal” fling confession. The dad-of-two admitted to lying to his wife, family and colleagues about the affair and was consequently dropped by his management team, who have since launched a savage blow at Phillip for his “lies.”

“I have brought myself down, I am done. I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart,” Phillip said in the BBC interview.

Speaking to Amol, Phillip appeared tired as he recalled his version of events following the “relentless” fallout from his confession. He didn’t hold back as he spoke about everything from when things turned sexual between him and the young ITV employee to the current status of his marriage to wife Stephanie Lowe.

But some viewers watching the bombshell interview at home were left rather distracted after noticing Phillip’s weird habit.

Brits couldn’t get over Phillip and his vape (Credit: BBC)

Brits notice Phillip Schofield’s habit

Taking to Twitter, plenty of Brits couldn’t get over the fact that the telly veteran was holding a vape during both of his tell-all chats.

One person proclaimed: “Seeing Phillip Schofield’s vape has given motivation to keep fighting the cravings. No way my stress is as bad as his.”

Seeing Phillip Schofield’s vape has given motivation to keep fighting the cravings. No way my stress is as bad as his.

Another mused: “Why is he sat being interviewed with a vape in his hand?” A third agreed. They wrote: “Phillip Schofield puffing on a vape mid-interview has done me.”

“Phillip Schofield pipping on a vape during that interview is a cracker,” said another. “I’d have the slightest touch of respect for Schofield if he had smoked an actual cigarette during the interview instead of held a vape,” said another.

Alison Hammond in tears over Phillip interview

In other Phillip news, his former co-star Alison Hammond broke down in tears live on air after watching a clip from his BBC interview.

The scandal surrounding the show’s former host was addressed on This Morning properly for the first time today (June 2). During the interview, Phillip confessed that if it hadn’t been for his daughters, he wouldn’t be here now.

On This Morning, a clip was shown of Phillip confessing that he doesn’t see a future. Alison then confessed that she’s finding the whole thing “really painful”. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield. And it’s weird, because I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry.”

Read more: Timeline of Phillip Schofield’s downfall – from coming out to his affair admission and ITV exit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.