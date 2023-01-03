Phillip Schofield shares holiday photo as he admits feeling ‘sad’ amid This Morning absence

Phillip Schofield has shared a holiday photo to Instagram as he enjoys his break from This Morning.

The presenter didn’t return to the daytime show today despite viewers expecting to see him and Holly Willoughby back after Christmas.

Taking to Instagram today, Phil revealed why he was really missing from This Morning today and it’s because he isn’t in the country it seems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

Phillip Schofield on Instagram

The star shared a photo of himself in Copenhagen.

Phil wrote: “Sad to leave Copenhagen. No question, the friendliest city I’ve ever visited.”

In the photo, Phil is seen smiling with boats and houses in the background.

It comes after This Morning viewers were baffled by Holly and Phil’s absence today.

Holly and Phil didn’t return to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers had expected to see the duo back today following their Christmas break.

Holly and Phil had broken up for their Christmas break earlier in December and were replaced by the likes of Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Andi Peters.

No question, the friendliest city I’ve ever visited.

On Tuesday’s show, Josie and Andi returned to front the programme.

Andi told viewers at the start of the show: “Hello and welcome to your Tuesday’s This Morning.”

Josie added: “But this isn’t any old This Morning, this is your first of 2023!”

Andi and Josie filled in for Phil and Holly on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters today

Some viewers weren’t happy to not see Holly and Phil back today.

One person ranted on Twitter: “So all the regular folk back at work but Holly and Phil still on holiday? How nice for them. Time to get rid.”

Another wrote: “Where’s Holly and Phil? Holidays are over!”

Someone else added: “Bloody Hell! How many weeks do Phil and Holly need off? They’re at home more than they are at work! Not complaining about having Josie and Andi in though.”

Others were loving Andi and Josie together as one gushed: “This Morning has been a joy to watch today. I love Josie and Andi together.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield shares cryptic message as he celebrates seeing the back of 2022

Another person tweeted: “Love the presenters for This Morning. Should be made full time.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you missing Holly and Phil on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.