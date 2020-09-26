Phillip Schofield headed out to inspect the damage to his neighbour’s car after a powerful storm knocked down a tree.

The beloved This Morning presenter took a glance at the wreckage that had fallen just a stone’s throw away from his own £2 million mansion.

The ITV star pulled a variety of shocked faces in disbelief at the damage that had been caused while chatting with his neighbours.

A recent storm wreaked havoc on Phillip Schofield’s neighbour’s car (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Phil moved into the area recently and is now much closer to his co-star, Holly Willoughby.

Speaking about the £2 million house, a neighbour told the Mail Online: “There’s quite a few famous people already living around here so Phillip Schofield moving in is not a big deal.

“A lot of people have been talking about it, but nobody bothers him. He’s a lovely bloke and I’m sure he’ll enjoy living in our community.”

Phillip Schofield did the neighbourly thing and went to investigate the damage (Credit: ITV)

What did Phillip Schofield open up about on This Morning?

Elsewhere, the This Morning host got emotional on the show when he opened up about his mental health during a chat with co-star Holly Willoughby.

He told viewers that often men can suffer in silence, and admitted that his head had taken him to some “scary places” in recent times.

Phil said that he planned to share more about his journey over the next few weeks. He hopes to stop others feeling like they’re all alone.

“We know that women are much more likely to talk to seek help,” he said. “Men are less likely to talk it through.

“Over the next few weeks I will be talking a lot about my mental health, and where my head has been in recent times.

“It’s surprising how you think you’ve got a grip on everything and then suddenly your head takes you to dark and scary places.

“You say loved ones can be instrumental in helping and there’s no question that I needed a lot of help in recent times.”

(Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why did Phillip Schofield move out?

Prior to Phil’s move out of the family home, reports claimed that he and Stephanie had discussed divorce.

The discussions came after the presenter emotionally came out live on This Morning, with Holly at his side.

The Sun reported that the two had “hard, painful discussions” and that Phil wanted an amicable split.

A source said: “He has no desire to become embroiled in a bitter and costly divorce battle.

“Phillip is in no hurry to meet someone new.”

