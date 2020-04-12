Phillip Schofield 'heartbroken' after singing pensioner who delighted This Morning viewers dies of coronavirus

Phillip Schofield has been left "heartbroken" after a former This Morning guest sadly passed away from coronavirus.

The presenter, 58, revealed he and co-host Holly Willoughby will pay tribute to John in the upcoming weeks.

A former This Morning guest sadly passed away from coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Reaching out to Phillip, a Twitter user wrote: "It's with great sadness that John from Dearnlea Nursing Home has sadly passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. Please join our village in playing the song he sang on This Morning 'Penny Arcade' at 7pm on Saturday.

"His family wanted to say thank you for making his dreams come true to sing on TV please RT to try and get Phil or Holly to see this. Thanks xxxx."

The tweet clearly struck a nerve with the TV star, who replied: "This is heartbreaking. Holy and I have a week off next week. We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends."

John - who appeared on the ITV show last month - melted the hearts of viewers after he sang and danced to the nation from his Rotherham care home during isolation.

John appeared on the show last month (Credit: ITV)

During the segment, John held a message up that read: "Coronavirus can do one."

He then treated Phillip and Holly to a performance of Penny Arcade.

A number of viewers remembered John's appearance as they took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

One wrote: "Awwww that is so so sad! He was amazing bless him. Thoughts go to his family at this very sad time."

This is heartbreaking. Holy and I have a week off next week. We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends 😢 https://t.co/INHVKo7Pw7 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) April 11, 2020

Another said: "Aww no that's so sad, he was such a happy chap."

A third added: "So sad to hear this our thoughts are with his family and friends... I remember so well when he was on @thismorning."

A fourth commented: "So so sad. John was a legend!"

The news comes after it was revealed Phillip's This Morning boss, Martin Frizell, decided to take two weeks off to self-isolate due to the ongoing pandemic.

Holly and Phil are set to pay tribute to John (Credit: ITV)

Mail Online had reported that the 40-strong team working on This Morning were in a state of panic and fear.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Holly, 39, was "petrified" of contracting the virus.

The insider said: "Martin's been on set and in meetings all week with everyone - there's no-one he hasn't been in contact with.

"There's a real worry that it could spread through everyone and the show won't be able to go on."

