Phillip Schofield's wife gives him a haircut in lockdown

TV's Phillip Schofield showed how much he trusts his wife - by giving her a pair of scissors and letting her cut his hair.

He filmed the lockdown haircut and posted on his Instagram page.

It came weeks after the This Morning presenter denied reports that he had moved out of the family home.

Phillip Schofield looks nervous as the haircut begins (Credit: Phillip Schofield/Instagram)

Phillip decided to take matters into his own hands after Sunday's lockdown announcement.

In it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the hospitality sector - including hairdressers - would only open in July.

Impatient

Phillip made it clear he did not want to wait that long for a haircut. He wrote on his Instagram Story: "July?!!! Sod that!"

Phillip joked that Steph should get the bread knife out (Credit: Phillip Schofield/Instagram)

He then posted a clip of Steph listening to advice from hairstylist Lino Carbosiero on FaceTime before she attempted to cut his hair with a pair of scissors.

But the presenter joked: "Do you want to get the bread knife out?"

Later, he shared his hair transformation with his 3.1 million Instagram followers by posting a before and after shot.

And he was happy with the results. "That is a quality quarantine cut! Nicely done, very good, thank you. How much do I owe you?"

Lockdown rulebreaking?

It was claimed last month that the presenter had moved into a new pad in the capital after coming out as gay earlier this year.

He then faced criticism for posting a picture with his family at a murder mystery night during lockdown.

However, Phillip seemed to put the record straight.

One of his followers took issue with the snaps and accused Phil of flouting the lockdown rules which were in place across the nation.

They wrote: "So you moved out but you're allowed to visit your family?

"But I can't go and visit my children and grandchildren. Just the rich and famous that are allowed, good to know."

But Phil was quick to respond, and suggested he hadn't moved out of the family home in Oxfordshire at all.

He said: "Where did you get that I’d moved out..... oh yeah, the papers."

