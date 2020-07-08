Phillip Schofield fans thrilled as he announces new tell-all book

TV's Phillip Schofield has written a "deeply emotional" tell-all book.

The This Morning presenter came out as gay on the ITV daytime show earlier this year.

Phil, 58, has used the coronavirus lockdown as an opportunity to finally put pen to paper after coming up with the opening line as a teenager.

Phillip Schofield has written a "deeply emotional" tell-all book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Grinning Phillip Schofield says ‘they can’t sack me’ as he flouts This Morning rules again

What has Phil said?

Phil said he's finally written the autobiography after "being asked many times".

The presenter revealed he wrote the first line of the book "in his head" when he was 14.

He continued: "It took me until 2017 for me to finally write the first chapter and then I stopped because the time wasn't right.

"It has certainly been something of a work in progress!

"Over the years I have been making notes of the stories and events of my life that I thought would tell my story."

The star admitted the experience has been "immense fun".

He said he has made sure to be "honest" with his writing in Life's What You Make It, which will be released in October.

He added: "Finally, in lockdown, I knew that all the pieces of the jigsaw had been put into place and I was ready to write.

"Tat and a new discovery... lots of free time!

"It has been a fascinating experience, both immense fun and deeply emotional.

Phil with his wife Stephanie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I've been honest and I've been me."

Fans were thrilled by the news with one person writing: "Good for you! It's going to be a top seller."

Another said: "Fabulous can’t wait to read it."

A third commented: "I never read autobiographies but I am really interested in reading yours!"

Phil married his wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993.

Earlier this year, he appeared live on This Morning alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby, 38, to speak about coming out as gay.

Phil came out as gay earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield finally gets his hair cut by stylist after four months

Phil comes out as gay

He also shared an Instagram post in which he said: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life.

"What issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing.

"And so you won't know what has been consuming for the last few years."

He added: "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Will you be buying Phil's book? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.